Laos Denies Supplying Electricity to Illegal Operations in Myanmar

Laos’ state-owned electricity provider, Electricité du Laos (EDL), has denied any involvement in directly supplying power to illegal call center operations in Myanmar. This follows recent reports from Thai and Myanmar media that Myanmar’s Tachileik district would increase electricity imports from Laos after Thailand cut power to the region.

On 5 February, Tachileik News Agency reported that Tachileik would rely on Laos to cover the energy shortage following Thailand’s power cut. Several major Thai outlets also confirmed the move as electricity supply from Laos quickly rose from 13 MW to 27 MW.

By 7 February, EDL reduced its supply back to 13 MW and began coordinating with Myanmar authorities to investigate potential misuse of the electricity.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, EDL clarified that its power exchange with Myanmar is limited, especially in Tachileik, under a 2022 agreement with a licensed private company. As part of this agreement, EDL supplies up to 30 MW at 115 kV voltage.

The clarification came after Thailand shut off power to areas in Myanmar known for scam operations, following public pressure to address the issue.

Tachileik and Myawaddy, both in Myanmar, are notorious hubs for criminal syndicates involved in online and romance scams, fraudulent investments, and illegal gambling.