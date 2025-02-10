Global Leader in Robotic Pool Cleaning Pushes the Boundaries of Performance and Technology with New Collaboration and Product Offerings

RICHMOND, Texas, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beatbot , the brand behind the world’s most innovative robotic pool cleaners, announced today its official partnership with the U.S. SailGP team. This unique collaboration unites two innovators committed to aquatic excellence, advancing cutting-edge technology and raising the bar for best-in-class competition. Beatbot also launched the official sale of its latest line of innovative pool cleaning robots, the AquaSense 2 Series.



Beatbot Announces Official Partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team on the Launch Day of the AquaSense 2 Series

A Shared Vision of Innovation and Excellence

SailGP is a global sailing league showcasing races in the world’s most renowned cities. The partnership between Beatbot and the U.S. SailGP team is underscored by a shared commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering excellence. Both teams amplify innovation in their respective fields and together champion advanced technology and peak performance.

“We constantly encourage our athletes and team members to be innovative and think outside the box, which is why our team is proud to partner with Beatbot, a brand that embodies this same mindset,” said Kyle Whittingham, Vice President of Marketing and Content at U.S. SailGP. “One of the reasons we’re so thrilled about this partnership is how perfectly Beatbot aligns with our values and our commitment to excellence, always striving for something greater, and our shared passion for sustainability. Beatbot is pioneering products that coincide with our ethos breaking barriers and finding ways to connect and deliver remarkable experiences for users and fans alike.”

“At Beatbot, we strive for the unbeatable by constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance,” said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. “Partnering with the U.S. SailGP Team embodies our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to redefining standards while being mindful of our environmental impact. The AquaSense 2 Series is a testament to our dedication to delivering groundbreaking technology that enhances both functionality and user experience.”

Beatbot’s AquaSense 2 Series Leads Pool Cleaning Innovation

The AquaSense 2 Series lineup introduces three exceptional models: the AquaSense 2, AquaSense 2 Pro, and AquaSense 2 Ultra. Designed to revolutionize pool cleaning, the AquaSense 2 Series has undergone extensive testing and boasts the industry’s top-performing achievements, including a comprehensive 3-year warranty, providing peace of mind with long-term reliability. Each model is engineered to ensure exceptional durability and performance, backed by Beatbot’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The AquaSense 2 Series introduces the most pivotal milestones in the pool cleaning industry, including:

Intelligent navigation, powered by AI, optimizes cleaning paths for full coverage, reducing missed spots in a cleaning process.

Simplified user experience, from app connectivity in the Pro and Ultra to surface packing and SmartDrain™ water-release technology.

Heightened suction and traction power, capable of handling diverse pool textures and layouts without missing debris in hard-to-reach areas.

Over 200 rounds of rigorous evaluation, including enhanced packaging tests, drop tests, and stress tests for more than 5,000 durability cycles.

The line’s most innovative model, AquaSense 2 Ultra, features HybridSense™ Pool Mapping with AI Camera, which elevates exceptional pool cleaning through precise mapping and optimal cleaning in pools of various shapes and configurations. Featuring industry-first 5-in-1 cleaning capabilities, the robot also delivers comprehensive cleaning by covering all areas—floor, walls, waterline, water surface and even purifies water itself. Proven durable through extensive functionality testing in differently configured pools, it guarantees exceptional performance and long-lasting reliability.

Open Sales Details

Customers can purchase The AquaSense 2 Ultra (MSRP: $3,450), The AquaSense 2 Pro (MSRP: $2,499), and the AquaSense 2 (MSRP: $1,499) on February 10, 2025. Early buyers can receive up to 30% OFF for a limited time. Experience the luxurious power behind Beatbot’s innovative line of pool-cleaning robots on Beatbot’s official website and Amazon store .

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team, taking up 70% of the workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. The company currently holds over 216 patents (granted and under application), including 124 patents for inventions.