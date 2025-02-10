RRD China Secures Double Honors at the 14th China Philanthropy Festival and ESG Summit

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from SYOBSERVE: The 14th China Philanthropy Festival and ESG Summit successfully wrapped up on January 10th in Beijing. RRD China earned the “ESG Model Enterprise” award and “Public Welfare Case of the Year” for its outstanding performance in environmental, social and governance practices.

Ye Yi, President of RRD APAC, shared valuable perspectives during an interview. She elaborated on the company’s strategic initiatives and achievements in the ESG realm, demonstrating how RRD China balances sustainability and business growth.

Sustainable Management: From Vision to Action

Ms. Ye said in the interview, “Sustainability is not about short-term gains but about creating long-term values. For thirty years, RRD has embedded the principles of environmental protection and sustainability into its corporate strategy in China. From product design to production, the company is committed to creating a green ecological loop through material certification, energy conservation, emission reduction, renewable energy use, and waste management.”

In 2023, RRD China achieved a 44% reduction of manufacturing combined Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, using 2022 as a baseline, and has pledged a 25% reduction globally over the next decade. Notably, 70% of our Chinese facilities operate on 100% renewable energy, with nearly one-third earning the “UL Zero Waste Land Fill” Platinum certification.

People-Centric Approach: Commitment to Employees and Society

“People-oriented” is a fundamental value at RRD. Ms. Ye underscored the company’s commitment to employee health and safety, offering a comprehensive protection system that includes upgraded infrastructure, psychological support, and regular inspections. The company supports employee career development through academic-industry partnerships, nationwide campus recruitment, and a series of training programs. Women comprise 44% of the workforce and over 45% of management, highlighting the dedication to diversity.

In its commitment to social responsibility, RRD’s community engagement team, established in 2013, has led initiatives in education support, environmental stewardship, and poverty alleviation. Its “Just Cleanup!” environmental campaign won “Public Welfare Case of the Year” at the conference.

Green Supply Chain: Balancing Ecology and Resilience

“At RRD, we view a sustainable supply chain as both a commitment to environmental stewardship and a cornerstone of our competitive edge,” stated Ms. Ye. We have established a responsible supply chain that spans the gamut from raw materials to finished products by implementing a strict supplier code of conduct and by utilizing renewable, biodegradable materials in conjunction with efficient processes. Additionally, we are committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion throughout our supply chain by partnering with a broad range of small and medium-sized businesses, supporting their development, and contributing to the overall resilience of our supply operations.

Innovation-Driven Growth: A Win-Win for the Environment and Business

We celebrate RRD’s 160th anniversary in 2024. As we reflect on RRD’s history, innovation kept continuous growth and evolving. The company has established multiple R&D centers dedicated to developing eco-friendly materials and technologies. Its innovative products such as Roligh® degradable materials and FO2 pure vegetable oil inks significantly reduce environmental impact while offering diverse options for customers.

Ms. Ye noted, “Through innovation, we aim to make green development a driver of sustainable growth.” By employing lightweight packaging and low-consumption processes, the company has reduced material use while enhancing product performance, earning accolades in numerous domestic and international competitions.

Looking Ahead: Embracing Responsibility and Collaboration

At the conclusion of the interview, Ms. Ye remarked: “Sustainability is a long-term mission that demands the united efforts of businesses, society, and consumers alike.” RRD remains committed to advancing its philosophy of green innovation and working collaboratively with partners to steer the industry toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.