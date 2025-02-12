HKMU receives precious manuscripts and relics from Eileen Chang, Stephen Soong and Mae Fong Soong; Literary treasures to be digitally preserved to promote modern Chinese literature research

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This year marks the 30th anniversary of the passing of renowned Chinese writer Eileen Chang, who has a significant place in the modern Chinese literary world. Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU) is honoured to receive a generous donation from Dr Roland Soong and his elder sister, Mrs Elaine Soong Kingman, administrators of Eileen Chang’s estate, which includes Eileen Chang’s manuscripts, relics, and correspondence with her best friends, Stephen Soong and his wife, Mae Fong Soong, and others. The collection sheds light on Chang’s creative journey and the influence of the Soong couple on her career development and personal life. It will be the permanently housed at HKMU, providing an invaluable collection of cultural heritage for the literary community and researchers, and further promoting modern Chinese literary research and the innovative development of the digital humanities.



HKMU hosted a ceremony today marking the donation of manuscripts and relics of Eileen Chang, Stephen Soong and Mae Fong Soong, and introducing plans to preserve and promote the donated items through a digital humanities approach. The officiating guests were Dr Roland Soong (5th left) and his elder sister, Mrs Elaine Soong Kingman (5th right), the administrators of Eileen Chang’s estate; Ir Dr Conrad Wong Tin-cheung (4th left), HKMU Council Chairman; and Prof. Paul Lam Kwan-sing (4th right), HKMU President. (Photo provided by HKMU)

The donation ceremony held today (12 February) was officiated by Dr Roland Soong, Mrs Elaine Soong Kingman, Ir Dr Conrad Wong Tin-cheung, HKMU Council Chairman, and Prof. Paul Lam Kwan-sing, HKMU President. The donation includes thousands of manuscripts and personal items from Eileen Chang and the Soong couple. Selected items from the collection were featured in a preview for guests and media at the event, including some of Eileen Chang’s original manuscripts, her correspondence with the Soong couple and personal photographs. The preview also included letters exchanged between Mr Soong and distinguished Chinese literary scholars and writers, like Qian Zhong-shu (錢鍾書), reflecting Mr Soong’s footprint and contribution to the Chinese cultural realm.

At the ceremony, Dr Soong said that the most important aim for him and his sister, as administrators of the estates of Eileen Chang and their parents, was to ensure the manuscripts and relics of the three will be properly preserved through this donation, for research and literature promotion. “It is rare to find such a significant literary collection of manuscripts and relics of Eileen Chang and my parents in Hong Kong,” he said. “I hope that through HKMU, we can help foster the preservation and inheritance of, and research on, modern literary works, allowing more people to appreciate their works from different perspectives and promoting Chinese literature in Hong Kong and around the world.”

On behalf of HKMU, Ir Dr Wong expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Soong family for their generous donation, which provides valuable resources for the Hong Kong academic and cultural communities and stands as recognition of the University’s commitment to the preservation and research of modern literary works. “The University will cherish and make the best use of these cultural treasures,” he said. “Through research, exhibitions and digital humanities innovations, we aim to allow our faculty, students, the public, researchers and even tourists to experience the charm of these cultural gems up close. It will help enhance the University’s influence in promoting modern Chinese literature and advancing digital humanities innovation in Hong Kong and beyond.”

Prof. Lam thanked the Soong family for their trust in the University, noting that the donation is believed to be the largest collection of Eileen Chang and the Soong couple in the Chinese-speaking world. “HKMU is dedicated to enhancing students’ knowledge and advancing research capacity, and the digital humanities and literature have been one of its strategic research areas,” he said. “This cultural heritage collection housed at HKMU will give new impetus to the University and related literary studies, and help promote interdisciplinary, cross-institutional and cross-regional research to gain deeper insights into modern Chinese literature and foster cultural inheritance.”

To preserve and pass on these precious documents and drive related research, Prof. Charles Kwong Che-leung, HKMU Vice President (Administration and Corporate Development), said that the School of Arts and Social Sciences and the Library have teamed up to build a database of archival documents and digital collections by adopting a digital humanities approach. The Library will also establish two specific sections, namely the “Special Collection of Eileen Chang” and the “Special Collection of Stephen Soong and Mae Fong Soong“. Additionally, an open exhibition is being planned to let the public gain a deeper understanding of the literary works and remarkable achievements of Eileen Chang and the Soongs, as well as Hong Kong’s crucial role in the development of Chinese literature worldwide.

In the sharing session, Dr Rebecca Leung Mo-ling, convenor of the donation programme and Associate Dean (Administration and Development) of the School of Arts and Social Sciences at HKMU, who specialises in Modern Chinese Literature research, talked about the significant role Stephen Soong played in the Chinese cultural field. In addition to being a literary critic, translator and poet with an extensive personal network, he was an indispensable intermediary in the development of Eileen Chang’s writing career. Dr Leung said she hoped the donation and associated promotional activities would inspire more people to explore the world of modern Chinese literature.

Mr Owen Tam Man-lik, University Librarian and another convener of the donation programme, said the collection, preservation, digitisation and promotion of the donated items represent an important step by the HKMU Library to preserve and promote cultural heritage. He hoped the collection would not only enrich the resources of the University Library but also provide valuable academic research materials for scholars worldwide and benefit the public interested in modern Chinese literature and the works of Eileen Chang and the Soong couple.

Please click on the following link to visit the HKMU Modern Chinese Literature Collection:

https://repository.lib.hkmu.edu.hk/mcl/

List of the preview items (Chinese only)

https://www.hkmu.edu.hk/PAO/events/2025/250212_Dr Roland Soong and Mrs Elaine Soong Kingman Donation Ceremony/HKMU donation ceremony_factsheet_exhibited items.pdf