Luang Prabang Introduces Traffic Regulations for Free Bus Service Trial

On 12 February, Luang Prabang authorities announced new traffic regulations and the schedule for a free public bus service trial, which will run from 24 February to 2 March. This initiative is designed to improve traffic flow and promote the use of public transportation during the trial period.

The Luang Prabang Transport Department had previously revealed plans to introduce free public bus services on three key routes: That Luang to Kuang Si Waterfall, That Luang to the Luang Prabang Train Station, and That Luang to Khan River, Mekong River, and Pak Khan Intersection.

As part of the project, three Green Bus routes will operate with designated schedules.

The first route has nine buses operating from That Luang to the Khan and Mekong Rivers from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, with a bus arriving every 10 minutes across 18 stops.

The second route has five buses running from That Luang to Kuang Si Waterfall from 6:00 am to 7:30 pm every hour, covering 43 stops.

The third route has four buses serving That Luang to the Lao-China Railway Station on the same schedule, stopping at 31 locations.

In addition to the main bus service, the project will also include a free tuk-tuk service. These tuk-tuks will operate along the route from That Luang to Pak Khan three-way-junction, running from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, with a service frequency of every 5 to 10 minutes.

To ensure smoother traffic flow during the trial period, restrictions will be imposed in the central city area.

Between 8:00 am and 12:00 pm, and again from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm, private vehicles will not be allowed on Sisavangvong road, Sakkaline road, and roads near the Khan and Mekong Rivers. Only project-approved vehicles, including buses and tuk-tuks, will be permitted in these areas. However, walking and bicycling will still be allowed.

Further regulations will also apply to tourist shuttle vans, which will be prohibited from entering the Luang Prabang heritage zone during the trial. Instead, they will be required to drop off and pick up passengers at That Luang, where travelers can transfer to the free shuttle buses to reach their destinations.

This initiative is supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as part of the Sustainable Transportation Planning Project under the Car-Free Zone Pilot Project 2. The primary goal is to encourage the use of public transportation, reduce reliance on personal vehicles, alleviate traffic congestion, and provide a better experience for tourists exploring the city.