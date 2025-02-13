KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a continuation of its globally recognised ‘Time for’ campaign, Malaysia Airlines is proud to unveil ‘Time for Premium Leisure’, a campaign that redefines Business Class travel by showcasing its unparalleled comfort, personalised service, and world-class amenities. From spacious seating and bespoke in-flight experiences to exclusive access to award-winning lounges and gourmet dining, travellers can indulge in a seamless and luxurious journey. Running until 20 February 2025, this exclusive Business Class campaign offers up to 20% off fares across its Malaysian domestic and international network.

Malaysia Airlines Elevates Luxury Travel with Time for Premium Leisure Campaign; With an Irresistible Offer on Business Class

In addition, members of the airline’s award-winning Enrich programme can also enjoy an additional 5% off fares, while non-members are encouraged to sign up for free to unlock this exclusive benefit. Whether it’s a dream escape to the Maldives, a romantic getaway to Paris, or a coastal retreat in Da Nang, now is the perfect time to experience premium travel at exceptional value.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group, said, “At Malaysia Airlines, we continuously elevate the premium travel experience, ensuring that every journey is defined by comfort, exclusivity, and our signature Malaysian Hospitality. This commitment is exemplified in the introduction of our next-generation A330neo, setting a new benchmark in business class travel. Designed for discerning travellers who seek more than just a seat, our Business Class offers spacious suites with privacy doors, direct aisle access, and our state-of-the-art elevation seat, designed for ultimate relaxation. Whether traveling for business or leisure, our goal is to ensure that every moment onboard is an indulgence in premium comfort.”

As part of this journey, Business Class passengers can enjoy an elevated end-to-end travel experience from the moment they arrive at the airport, including personalised Meet and Greet assistance, access to the Golden Lounge and partner lounges worldwide, and private terminal transfers at KLIA Terminal 1, powered by Mercedes-Benz. Onboard, enjoy gourmet dining selections, including the option to pre-order Chef-on-Call signature dishes, along with premium amenities for ultimate relaxation. Complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi via MHconnect is also available to ensure seamless connectivity throughout the journey.

To make the journey even more rewarding, passengers transiting through KLIA Terminal 1 can enjoy a Bonus Side Trip, unlocking the chance to explore one of seven exciting Malaysian destinations at no extra cost. From the stunning beaches of Langkawi to the cultural heritage of Penang, the lush rainforests of Kuantan, or the vibrant cityscape of Johor Bahru, this offer allows travellers to immerse themselves in Malaysia’s breathtaking landscapes and world-renowned cuisine—all within one trip.

For more details and to explore Malaysia Airlines’ Time for Premium Leisure experience, visit the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com or mobile app to get the latest information and promotions conveniently at your fingertips anytime and anywhere.

https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/hk/en/promotions/elevate-your-journey.html?cid=oth|HK0225GBC|pr_newswire|tactical|art|pros|hk||en|campaign|mab|awa

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia’s diverse richness. As the nation’s flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

Issued by Group Communications, Malaysia Aviation Group.