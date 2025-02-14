28 C
Friday, February 14, 2025
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 14th + KARMAN POPS DOUBLE DIGIT IPO

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 14th

  • Karman Holdings (NYSE: KRMN) sees stock jump in NYSE debut
  • Stocks gain as President Trump holds off on new tariffs Thursday
  • Nvidia rose and inflation worries eased after data release

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

 

