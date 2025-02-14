O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces Global PlugFest Spring 2025 to Further Accelerate the Maturity of O-RAN Products and Solutions

O-RAN ALLIANCE calls for participation in the O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2025 with 23 hosts in 18 labs around the world

BONN, Germany, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The O-RAN ALLIANCE (O-RAN) is calling for participation in its first PlugFest of this year – the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2025.

O-RAN ALLIANCE organizes semi-annual Global PlugFests, hosted by operators, Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs), and academic and research institutions, to enable efficient progress of developing products and solutions based on O-RAN specifications. Participants benefit from well-organized testing and integration in a neutral, cooperative environment.

Hosted by 23 operators and vendor-independent institutions, the O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2025 will take place in 8 venues and 18 labs around the world.

O-RAN ALLIANCE invites any of its Members and Participants to join the PlugFest and work with a diverse community of operators, vendors, service providers, research, academic and government institutions. As a benefit of O-RAN membership, participation in the PlugFest is free of charge. Companies without O-RAN membership are welcome to join the community to be able to participate.

Call for participation is open until February 21, 2025. Learn more and apply on our website.

PlugFest activities are planned from February through May 2025, followed by presentations and demonstrations of results to the O-RAN community. O-RAN ALLIANCE plans a public announcement of the PlugFest outcomes in early June this year.

O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2025 continues to focus on six themes prioritized within the O-RAN ALLIANCE:

O-RAN Energy Consumption, Efficiency and Savings Testing

O-RAN E2E Deployment Templates, DevOps, and Test Automation

Demonstration of consistent and repeatable open fronthaul testing in multiple labs

O-RAN System Testing with Layer 1 Acceleration

O-RAN White-box Hardware diversity ecosystem

Open Fronthaul Transport Testing with multiple O-RUs

Details from all completed O-RAN PlugFests are publicly available in the O-RAN PlugFest Virtual Showcase.

“O-RAN ALLIANCE PlugFests provide a platform for industry collaboration to accelerate O-RAN product maturity,” said Brian Daly, Co-chair of the O-RAN Technical Steering Committee and AVP at AT&T Services Inc. “We look forward to seeing how our members take advantage of the Spring PlugFest to advance the ability of operators to obtain and deploy O-RAN-based products and solutions in their networks.”

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.