Six Lao Nationals Rescued from Human Trafficking in Myanmar

On 12 February, Thai authorities rescued six Lao nationals from human trafficking operations in Myanmar, Thai media reported.

The victims were transported to Chong Khaep village in Phop Phra district, Tak Province, for screening before preparations for their repatriation. Thai officials will work with the Lao Embassy to ensure their safe return under the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), which guarantees proper care and support.

The crackdown saw 260 human trafficking victims rescued, 16 people from the Philippines, 23 from Kenya, one from Tanzania, two from Brazil, 138 from Ethiopia, 12 from Pakistan, six from Laos, and 10 Chinese nationals.

This coordinated effort to dismantle human trafficking and fraud networks is not limited to the efforts in Thailand. Just as the Thai authorities work with the Lao Embassy to ensure the safe return of trafficking victims, China has also been taking decisive action against criminal networks operating in northern Myanmar.

In a related crackdown, China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate has made strides in combating telecom fraud, with over 40,000 individuals arrested and more than 29,000 prosecuted by late 2024.

The operation also included legal action against the Ming family, a group active in Myanmar’s Kokang Self-Administered Zone. In December, charges were filed against 39 members of the group for telecom fraud and illegal armed activities.

Between January and November 2024, over 67,000 people were prosecuted for telecom and online fraud in China, a 58.5 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, the National Immigration Administration investigated more than 35,000 border-related crimes, resulting in the arrest of 79,000 suspects and the dismantling of 906 criminal gangs.

To date,authorities across the region continue their efforts to strengthen border security and combat cross-border fraud operations.