African Swine Fever Detected in Xaysomboun, Control Measures Enforced

Authorities have declared several villages in Xaysomboun Province as under threat for African swine fever (ASF) following confirmed test results from five pigs in Vang Hai village.

The outbreak was identified after the district Agriculture and Forestry Office collected blood samples and sent them to the Animal Disease Center under the Department of Livestock and Fisheries. ASF was officially confirmed on 19 February.

In response, officials have declared Vang Hai as a red zone, while Pak Yong villages in Tha Thom district and Tha Si village in Bolikhan district, Bolikhamxay Province, is a yellow zone.

To prevent the spread, authorities are increasing surveillance in 24 villages. Villagers are urged to report pigs showing symptoms like high fever (42°C), dark red patches on their ears and skin, dead spots on the lower abdomen, or sudden death.

The District Agriculture and Forestry Office, in coordination with the Provincial Agriculture and Forestry Department, will inspect affected areas, collect samples for urgent testing, and enforce control measures to contain the outbreak.

ASF was first reported in Asia in August 2018 and has since spread to many countries, including Laos.

When an ASF outbreak was confirmed in Laos, the government took action by designating a Red Area around the outbreak to control pig and pork product movement and banning pork consumption. A Yellow Area, within a 3 km radius of the Red Area, was set up for surveillance. The government also temporarily banned the import of live pigs, pork, and pork-related products.

ASF is a highly contagious viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs, with a mortality rate that can reach 100%. While it poses no risk to human health, its effects on pig populations and the farming economy are devastating.