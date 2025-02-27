Inflation Rate Eases to 12.7% in February

Laos’ inflation rate dropped slightly in February to 12.7 percent, down from 15.5 percent in January, according to data from the National Statistics Bureau.

In February, healthcare and medicine costs decreased by 22.7 percent but remained among the highest categories.

Accommodation, water, electricity, and cooking gas costs declined by 21.8 percent, education costs by 20.7 percent, household appliances by 20.3 percent, the restaurant and hotel category by 19.0 percent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages—which are the most consumed items by Lao people—decreased by 10.8 percent.

According to the report, the decline in the inflation rate is attributed to several factors, including a stable supply of agricultural products and improved exchange rate stability, which has encouraged consumers to purchase more imported goods, easing pressure on domestic prices.