A Lao national is among more than 7,000 foreign victims set to be deported following a crackdown on scam call centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar, according to security sources. The repatriation effort, led by Myanmar’s Border Guard Forces (BGF), will be conducted through Thailand.

The BGF, in coordination with Thai authorities, has prepared a list of 7,141 individuals from 28 countries who were rescued from illegal operations in KK Park and Shwe Kokko—areas under the BGF’s control.

Among those detained, the majority are from China (4,860), followed by Vietnam (572), India (526), Ethiopia (430), and Indonesia (283). A single person from Laos and another from Singapore are also among those awaiting deportation.

The crackdown intensified after Thailand cut off power, oil, and internet access to five sites in three Myanmar border townships on 16 February.

This prompted Myanmar authorities, under the command of Karen warlord Saw Chit Thu, to take action against human traffickers who had forced thousands into online scam operations. The BGF, a group with shifting loyalties but currently aligned with Myanmar’s military junta, is now working to present itself in a more favorable light to the international community.

According to Thai security officials, Myanmar has informed the embassies of the affected nations to facilitate the repatriation process via Thailand. The Rajamanu Taskforce under Thailand’s Naresuan Command is overseeing the border transfer, ensuring that the victims are returned to their respective countries.

This follows the first handover, which took place on 20 February, when Myanmar began sending around 600 Chinese, who were promised back to Thailand