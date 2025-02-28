Illegal Wireless Internet Stations Found Near Lao Border in Nong Khai

Thai authorities discovered three illegal wireless Internet stations in Nong Kha Province suspected of transmitting signals into Laos.

The stations were found near the border during an inspection by officials from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and local police. Investigations are underway to determine their ownership.

The first station was located on the rooftop of a hotel in Mueang district, about 1.24 kilometers from the border. Officials found two satellite dishes connected to broadband cables, seemingly positioned to beam signals toward Laos.

However, the cables appeared to have been recently cut. A mobile phone cell site was also mounted on the rooftop. The hotel’s management denied knowledge of the dishes’ ownership.

The second suspected station, found about 7 kilometers from the border, had a similar setup. Officials believe it may have been transmitting signals toward the Thai side of the border.

The third station was discovered just 900 meters from the border.

The NBTC is investigating the broadband provider linked to the severed cables and plans to identify those responsible. The owners or operators of these stations will face charges for possessing telecommunications equipment without permission.

In response to increasing incidents of illegal telecom activities, the NBTC has announced plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Highways. This agreement will enable joint inspections and efforts to suppress the illegal laying of cross-border cable networks, which are often used by cybercriminals.

The inspections will cover areas around 17 cross-border bridges nationwide, focusing on the illegal networks that provide international telecom services. This move is part of Thailand’s broader efforts to tackle technology-related crime near border areas.