TECNO CAMON 40 Pro 5G Achieves 138 DXOMARK Camera Score, with the Best Photo Performance for Smartphones Under $600

HONG KONG, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The TECNO CAMON 40 Pro 5G has achieved remarkable acclaim in evaluations conducted by the esteemed imaging authority, DXOMARK, with a remarkable 138 DXOMARK camera score. Its photo performance achieves No. 1 for devices under $600 and marks it as the first smartphone to receive the prestigious DXOMARK 2025 Smart Choice Label. This recognition underscores TECNO’s formidable capabilities in imaging technology and provides consumers with a compelling, cost-effective option for quick-capture photography. The TECNO CAMON 40 Series, officially unveiled at MWC 2025, heralds TECNO’s commitment to ushering users into a new era of mobile imaging, powered by the transformative potential of AI technology.



TECNO launches the CAMON 40 Series

Through rigorous evaluations involving the analysis of 3,000 photos and 150 videos, DXOMARK has recognized the TECNO CAMON 40 Pro 5G as a leader in its price segment across multiple imaging categories, including photography, zoom, and video.



DXOMARK’s Recognition of TECNO CAMON 40 Pro 5G

In photography, the CAMON 40 Pro 5G achieved an impressive overall score of 146. In challenging low-light environments, where it scored 110 in low-light photos and videos, the device excels in exposure, dynamic range, texture, and noise control, preserving highlight details and rendering natural and pleasing skin tones in portraits. Furthermore, it achieved a score of 135 in portrait and group photos and videos, highlighting its ability to capture natural skin tones and balanced group shots with ease.

For zoom capabilities, the CAMON 40 Pro 5G achieved a score of 110. Its ultra-wide lens delivers excellent exposure and color reproduction with rich detail, while maintaining balanced exposure and color accuracy even at 3x zoom, with good detail preservation.

In video performance, the CAMON 40 Pro 5G scored 134, showcasing high-level exposure control and color accuracy in bright light conditions.

This performance underscores the CAMON 40 Pro’s capability to deliver outstanding results in diverse shooting scenarios, positioning it as a top contender in its class. Frédéric Guichard, CEO of DXOMARK, at TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch event during MWC 2025, praised the CAMON 40 Pro 5G, “The CAMON 40 Pro 5G has demonstrated exceptional imaging and performance capabilities in our rigorous evaluations. We’ve been particularly impressed with photo performance being the best for devices under $600, and the 1st eligible device to our Smart Choice Label.”

Through close collaboration with partners like ArcSoft, TECNO is committed to bringing this exceptional imaging experience to users in emerging markets worldwide. As a key imaging technology partner for TECNO, ArcSoft provided its advanced Turbo Fusion algorithm and essential scene-specific tuning support for the CAMON 40 Pro 5G, greatly enhancing its imaging performance. The Turbo Fusion algorithm improves image quality at a fundamental level, excelling in challenging scenarios like night photography, backlighting, portraits, and bokeh effects. It enhances dark details and color accuracy in night shots, ensures precise light control in backlit situations, refines skin tones and focus in portraits, and delivers smooth, natural bokeh transitions. These advancements make the CAMON 40 Pro 5G’s imaging more refined and professional, raising the bar for mobile photography.

The TECNO CAMON 40 Pro 5G, set to launch on March 4th, will provide users with an exceptional imaging experience that precisely meets the needs of emerging markets, making it the ideal choice for those seeking high-performance photography and premium value at its price point.

As a brand deeply rooted in understanding user needs, TECNO continues to push the boundaries of mobile imaging technology. The CAMON 40 Pro 5G’s advanced AI-powered imaging capabilities not only demonstrate the brand’s commitment to democratizing cutting-edge technology but also redefine the very essence of smartphone photography, empowering users to capture life’s moments with unprecedented clarity and creativity.

