New Vehicle Tracking Sheet Requirement at Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge Starting 3 March

Starting 3 March, all vehicles crossing the Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge 1, connecting Vientiane, Laos, with Nong Khai, Thailand, will be required to purchase and submit a tracking sheet to immigration authorities. This new procedure, aimed at enhancing border security, mandates that vehicle owners and passengers complete and submit tracking sheets during border crossings.

Departure Procedures

As travelers prepare to leave Laos via the Lao-Thai Bridge, they must first purchase a tracking sheet from an officer for a fee of LAK 10,000 in cash. This document is essential for tracking the movement of vehicles and passengers. Once obtained, they need to carefully fill in all required details, including information about the vehicle, its owner, any passengers, and the intended destination.

With the completed tracking sheet in hand, travelers must then proceed to the departure officer, where they present their passport or border pass for verification. After identity confirmation, the next step involves paying the required tax LAK 8,000 per identification document at a customs machine or directly to an attending staff member. Once payment is made, a receipt is issued, which must be shown to the customs officer.

Finally, IDs and the tax bill are submitted to immigration, marking the completion of the exit process.

Arrival Procedures

Upon returning to Laos, travelers must first present their passport or border pass to the arrival officer for verification. This step ensures that their entry is recorded properly.

As part of the final procedures, those who previously obtained a tracking sheet must return it to the customs officer to complete the documentation process.

Enhancing Border Security

This initiative, as outlined in the official announcements, aims to enhance security and regulatory measures at border crossings, ensuring lawful movement between Laos and Thailand.

According to the official government notice, a key objective of the new tracking paper system is to prevent human trafficking by enforcing stricter procedures and requiring detailed documentation to identify and stop trafficking attempts. The system also aims to curb the import and export of illegal and hazardous items, such as weapons, explosives, poisons, narcotics, and other restricted substances. Additionally, it is designed to help detect and prevent activities related to money laundering, terrorism, transnational crime, and the illegal trade of protected wildlife.

However, specific details on how the tracking paper will practically contribute to the prevention of these illegal activities have not been disclosed.