ROG Ally gaming just got longer: JSAUX reveals 65Wh Extended Battery!

JSAUX will host a spring sale event from March 6-20

HONG KONG, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tech manufacturer JSAUX announces a new extended built-in battery for the ROG Ally that allows players to upgrade the stock 40Wh battery for a 65Wh one that extends your gaming sessions up to 50% This new built-in battery includes a new backplate and aluminum heatshield for enhanced thermal management, promoting battery lifespan and device efficiency. The Extended Built-in Battery is already available for $79.99.

Besides the new built-in battery for the ROG Ally, JSAUX also announces it will be running a special Spring sale from March 6 to March 20 on its website. As usual, customers participating in this event can enjoy different rewards such as the following:

Tiered discounts for multi purchases: 10% off for two items, 15% off for three items, and 20% off for four or more. This excludes the FlipGo monitor.

Users that participate in the email subscription campaign on the page can enjoy 10% off their final purchase —or a $50 discount on FlipGo monitor orders—, with no price threshold required.

discount on FlipGo monitor orders—, with no price threshold required. FlipGo Monitors 1-year insurance is free during the campaign. Customers need to add it to the cart during the purchasing process.

Below are some of the most significant discounts of this promotion:

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as “#1 Best Sellers”, ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX’s foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand’s strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.