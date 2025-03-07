Trip.com Group Expands Global Initiatives to Empower Women in Tourism and Entrepreneurship

Trip.com Group drives economic inclusion for women with The Mulan Project and Country Retreats programme.

Through bilingual tour guide training and progressive workplace policies, Trip.com Group is advancing gender equality and career growth for women in tourism.

The company is now extending collaborations beyond APAC, including a partnership with Women in Travel CIC.

LONDON, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of International Women’s Day, Trip.com Group is strengthening its commitment to empowering women in tourism. With women making up over 54% of the global tourism workforce, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the company is expanding its efforts globally through a series of impactful initiatives.

Expanding Training Programmes for Multilingual Tour Guides

Trip.com Group continues to lead efforts to enhance opportunities for female professionals through The Mulan Project, which was first launched in China in 2023. The initiative has played a crucial role in career development, skills training, and entrepreneurship for women across the tourism industry.

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, said, “The tourism industry employs more women than any other sector, yet many still face barriers to career advancement. Through initiatives like The Mulan Project, we are committed to creating more employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, upskilling women, and fostering gender equality.”

Through the initiative, Trip.com Group trains and recruits bilingual tour guides to meet the growing demand among international travellers. The Shanghai Express, a free Shanghai half-day tour programme, led by bilingual guide Huang Xuan, is one such example. Fluent in Mandarin, English, and Shanghainese, Huang provides immersive cultural experiences that go beyond traditional sightseeing, offering deeper insights into China’s history, business, and modern life.

Since its launch, demand for this tour has surged, with sessions being booked out within 30 minutes. To meet this demand, Trip.com Group is expanding training programmes by collaborating with universities, offering paid internships, and recruiting more multilingual tour guides for inbound tourism and corporate events.

Beyond urban tourism, Trip.com Group is also driving rural women’s employment through sustainable tourism initiatives. The Country Retreats programme, which aims to drive rural revitalisation, has helped create thousands of jobs for local women, providing them with stable incomes and career growth opportunities. One success story is Xi Xi, a Gen Z female innkeeper, who has worked in various rural lodges across Anhui, Henan, Fujian, Sichuan, and Weizhou Island. Through dedication and perseverance, she helped to build a thriving business, gaining recognition among travellers who return to experience local culture, whale-watching, and eco-tourism.

Expanding Women’s Employment Beyond APAC



Since 2024, Trip.com Group has extended its commitment to women’s empowerment beyond Asia, supporting Women in Travel CIC’s initiatives in Europe. Through this partnership, Trip.com Group is backing Women in Travel CIC’s Enterprising Programme focussed on the Tour Guiding Academy , a platform that trains underserved women to create and deliver local and immersive tours in the UK and internationally. This practical and innovative initiative promotes female micro-entrepreneurship, elevating underrepresented voices and enabling women to generate income and celebrate diversity, heritage, and multiculturalism in major cities. In 2025 Trip.com Group plans to collaborate with Women in Travel CIC in international markets, further advancing women-led tourism initiatives on a global scale.

Trip.com Group’s Commitment to Women’s Career Development

Beyond tourism, Trip.com Group supports female employees through progressive workplace policies, including hybrid work options, a global childcare subsidy fund, and paid parental leave. These efforts have contributed to nearly 100% of female employees returning to work after maternity leave, reinforcing the company’s commitment to workplace equality and career growth for women.

Since 2023, The Mulan Project has helped create over 20,000 female job opportunities, with further expansion planned in 2025 to enhance career pathways for women in tourism.

Building a More Inclusive Future for Women in Travel

Trip.com Group is actively shaping a more inclusive and empowering travel industry. With ongoing efforts across the world, the company empowers women with the skills, tools, and opportunities to thrive in tourism and beyond.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

About Women in Travel CIC

Women in Travel CIC is a UK based award winning social enterprise that connects underserved, diverse female talent to employment and enterprising opportunities in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. It partners with employers and organisations to provide talent services, education and events that foster a more diverse and inclusive industry.