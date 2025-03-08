Health In Tech to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 17, 2025

STUART, Fla., March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Health In Tech (NASDAQ: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, following the close of market on Monday, March 17, 2025. Health In Tech will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results, recent development and business outlook.

Event: Health In Tech’s 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-888-346-8982

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945

Hong Kong-Local Toll: 852-301-84992

Webcast Link:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=D0BJw8tJ

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on Health In Tech’s investor relations website at https://healthintech.investorroom.com/ shortly after the completion of the call, and will remain available for approximately 90 day.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT) is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech’s control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

