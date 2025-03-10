NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 10th

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Traders react to President Trump’s comments Sunday that the economy is in “a period of transition.”

Last week’s tariff adjustments and soft economic data lower S&P 500.

Markets anticipate inflation and consumer sentiment reports later this week.

