Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Ian Y. Liu as Global Head of Legal

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ian Y. Liu as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Legal. Dr. Liu will be based in the U.S. and report directly to Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed.

With his extensive legal expertise and industry experience, Dr. Liu will oversee business development transactions, ensuring legal and regulatory compliance while facilitating seamless execution to safeguard the company’s interests. He will also lead the company’s global intellectual property strategy. Additionally, Dr. Liu will take full responsibility for managing U.S.-related legal affairs, including prosecution and litigation of all legal cases, protecting the company’s business operations in the region and supporting its strategic growth in the U.S. market.

Before joining Harbour BioMed, Dr. Liu worked at renowned law firms, including Finnigan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP, and K&L Gates, LLP, where he gained extensive experience in patent applications, litigation, and due diligence. In the corporate legal affairs sector, he held key positions such as Head of Legal and Governmental Affairs at Simcere Pharmaceutical, demonstrating exceptional ability in handling complex legal matters and commercial negotiations.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: ” We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ian Y. Liu to Harbour BioMed. As we continue to expand our business globally, Dr. Liu’s expertise in intellectual property, business transactions, and regulatory affairs will be invaluable. With his extensive legal expertise and industry experience, we look forward to him playing a critical role in supporting the company’s sustained growth in the U.S. and international markets, further strengthening our industry position and global impact.”

Dr. Ian Y. Liu, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Legal of Harbour BioMed, added: “Harbour BioMed has always been at the forefront of drug discovery and development, business innovation, and globalization. It is a privilege and honor to become a member of Harbour BioMed and I am looking forward to contributing to Harbour BioMed’s bright future.”

Dr. Liu holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Fudan University, a Ph.D. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners, and select acquisitions.

The proprietary antibody technology platform Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chains (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology is capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, and HBICE® with a single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com.