Laos Marks International Women’s Day with Call for Women, Girls Empowerment

On 7 March, the Embassy of France, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) hosted a celebration of International Women’s Day at the French Institute of Laos under the global theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”.

The event brought together government officials, development partners, civil society organizations, youth, and women from various sectors to celebrate women’s achievements, address ongoing challenges, and reaffirm commitments to advancing gender equality in Laos.

It featured a range of engaging activities, including sessions led by health, social, and justice service providers on effective responses to Gender-Based Violence (GBV). Attendees also enjoyed art exhibitions and the “Wearing Her Hat” experience, which highlighted the diverse roles, backgrounds, and aspirations of Lao women.

Panel discussions were held with experts from the Counseling and Protection Center for Women and Children of the Lao Women’s Union, the One-Stop Service Unit, Mahosod Hospital, and the justice sector. These speakers shared valuable insights on GBV response. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to visit booths hosted by NGOs, UN agencies, and development partners, where they received information on women’s rights, free health check-ups, and empowerment programs.

“The development of the nation is built on the foundation of ensuring the well-being and rights of women and girls. Ensuring access to quality services and care and responding to the needs of survivors of sexual violence, including sexual and reproductive health services and comprehensive maternal and child care, is essential for economic development. The Government of Laos is committed to working with development partners to ensure that all people have access to services and care to enable them to have a safe, healthy and empowered future, especially women and children,” said Phayvanh Keopaseuth, Vice Minister of Health.

Speaking at the event, Siv-Leng Chhuor, French Ambassador to Laos, also reaffirmed France’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“As part of France’s feminist diplomacy, which makes gender equality and the rights of women and girls a priority of our foreign policy, all projects supported by the French Embassy in Laos address gender issues to ensure that women’s contributions are both mobilized and recognized. The French Embassy is notably supporting eight Laotian civil society organizations that implement projects for gender equality through its two-year Equipe France Fund for Civil Society Organisations (FEF-OSC) programme, with a total budget of EUR 500,000.”

Taking the floor after Siv-Leng Chhuor, UN Resident Coordinator in Laos, Bakhodir Burkhanov emphasized the importance of collective action and inclusive policies.

“When women and girls are empowered to make their own choices, access opportunities, and contribute fully to society, entire nations thrive. Achieving this requires more than just commitment; it demands action, investment, and accountability. Through joint initiatives and partnerships, we will continue to amplify the voices of women from all backgrounds, ensuring their lived realities shape policies, programs, and solutions that directly impact their lives. Together, we must accelerate progress towards a future where no woman or girl is left behind.”