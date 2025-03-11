Protecting Women’s Health: Visionary’s Precision Cervical Cancer Screening Public Welfare Activity Brings Health Blessings to Women

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 8, 2025, the public welfare activity of “Celebrating International Women’s Day and Caring for Women’s Health” and the “Global Press Conference of E7 Protein Detection Kit” were successfully held in Hong Kong, China. This event was hosted by (Canada) Visionary Holdings Inc., Sun Heart Care Charity Foundation, and Targeted Biotech USA, Inc., and co-organized by Yiqijia Group Co., Ltd. and (Canada) Visionary Biotechnology Group, etc.

The attending guests included Hong Kong Councilors Hung Kam-in and Kan Ming-tung, Chairman of Sun Heart Care Charity Foundation Cai Fenghua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Visionary Holdings Inc. Zhou Fan and Director Huang Jun, Chairman of Yiqijia Group Co., Ltd. Wang Lili and CEO Zhong Ruizhen, as well as more than 100 social celebrities. The event also invited Dr. Wang Wei, a world-renowned health management expert, to give a special lecture on women’s health. Visionary Holdings Inc. donated E7 protein detection kits worth HK$230,000 to Sun Heart Care Charity Foundation on the spot, and also presented them to all the guests present. This product was well received by the attending guests, who praised it as a blessing for women in Hong Kong and the best choice for eliminating cervical cancer in women at an early stage.

Visionary Holdings Inc. is a listed company on the NASDAQ in the United States (stock code: GV) and is the controlling shareholder of Targeted Biotech USA, Inc. GV has always focused on the frontier development in the field of biotechnology, made precise arrangements, and deeply explored technologies and projects with transformative potential. In the track of early cancer screening technology, it keenly captured the unique value and broad prospects of the products of Targeted Biotech USA, Inc. and made a decisive investment. This not only injected strong impetus into the development of Targeted Biotech USA, Inc., but also promoted the technological innovation and industrial upgrading in the entire field of early cancer screening.

Sun Heart Care Charity Foundation is a public welfare organization approved by the Hong Kong government. Since its establishment more than 10 years ago, it has made positive contributions to the development of social welfare undertakings in Hong Kong. From educational support for students, support for youth entrepreneurship to care for the elderly, the footprints and voices of Sun Heart Charity Foundation can be found everywhere. Sun Heart Care Charity Foundation has made outstanding contributions to the public welfare undertakings in Hong Kong. In order to celebrate International Women’s Day in 2025, care for women, and give back to the society, Sun Heart Charity Foundation, together with GV, held this public welfare activity to protect the health of women in Hong Kong, aiming to enable more women in Hong Kong to enjoy health and a happy life, and to nip cervical cancer in the bud.

Targeted Biotech USA, Inc. has achieved remarkable results in the field of early cancer screening. Its core product, the E7 protein home self-test kit, fills a gap in the world and has successfully obtained approvals from China’s FDA and the EU’s FDA. Currently, it is actively applying for approval from the US FDA. Data shows that there are approximately 2.5 billion women aged 15 to 65 worldwide, and the market potential for cervical cancer screening is huge. This kit uses the world’s first rapid home screening and self-test technology for the E7 oncoprotein of cervical cancer. It can accurately detect the transcription and expression of cancer genes in just 15 minutes. Compared with traditional detection methods, it has outstanding advantages such as home self-testing, safety, privacy, and being painless and non-invasive. It increases the accuracy rate of cervical cancer detection from 10-30% to 80-90%.

This public welfare activity takes caring for women’s health as its core and is committed to promoting the widespread popularization of early cancer screening technology. During the press conference, all parties conducted in-depth discussions on the promotion and application of early cancer screening technology, and planned to promote related products through multiple channels to assist in global cancer prevention and control, and practice the concept of “Eliminating cancer starts with home self-testing”.

Looking to the future, with the strong support of partners such as GV, Targeted Biotech USA will continue to increase its R&D investment. It plans to launch 5 types of home self-test products for the early screening of cancers and other diseases every year, contributing more to the global health cause and making more contributions to building a healthy Hong Kong and beautiful women in Hong Kong.

