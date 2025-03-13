LFC and adidas reunite with new multi-year partnership

From 1st August 2025 Liverpool FC will wear the iconic three stripes for the third time in its illustrious history, with adidas supplying a range of match kit, training kit and culture wear to all men’s, women’s, academy teams and LFC Foundation staff.

LFC and adidas partnered together through some of the club’s most successful eras and memorable trophy lifts, first from 1985-1996 and again from 2006-2012. During this time the Reds secured an array of silverware, including three top-flight domestic league titles and three FA Cup wins.

The adidas kit is synonymous with success at LFC and considered among the most universally loved strips, and a fan favourite, among large sections of supporters.

Billy Hogan, chief executive officer, Liverpool Football Club, said: “Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome adidas back into the LFC family. We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time. adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on pitch performance. We’d like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future”

Bjørn Gulden, chief executive officer, adidas, added: “We are extremely excited that adidas and Liverpool Football Club are teaming up once again. The club is one of the biggest and most iconic names in world football with a huge fan base. The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created. We are honored to once again provide the players with cutting-edge technology to perform at the highest level and are looking forward to creating more classics for the fans.”

Details of the new adidas Liverpool kits – home and away – will be revealed via club and adidas channels and available to purchase from 1st August 2025.

