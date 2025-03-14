Lao, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Closer Ties, Economic Cooperation

Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on 14 March during his official visit to China from 12 to 15 March. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties and advancing the Laos-China community with a shared future.

During the talks, Wang highlighted China’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Laos, particularly by advancing the Laos-China Economic Corridor and improving the efficiency of the Laos-China Railway. He also emphasized expanding collaboration in energy, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy.

On security, Wang called for stronger bilateral and regional efforts to combat telecommunications fraud, gambling, and other cross-border crimes.

Thongsavanh, in turn, acknowledged China’s progress despite global challenges and reaffirmed Laos’ support for the one-China policy. He expressed Laos’ willingness to work more closely with China to achieve shared goals, including economic development, strategic alignment, and mutual support in governance and international affairs

The meeting followed China’s recent “two sessions,” where it set a 5 percent GDP growth target for 2025. Wang encouraged Laos to tap into China’s economic momentum and modernization drive. After their discussions, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Jointly Promoting Cooperation on the Global Security Initiative.

Zhou Shixin, director at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, described the meeting as highly productive. He said it reinforced bilateral cooperation and set a strong foundation for future projects, particularly in railway and infrastructure development.

He also noted that this partnership could serve as a model for other ASEAN countries looking to collaborate with China on regional security and economic initiatives.

In a regional initiative, Laos and China are working closely through the Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center (LMLECC) to combat online scams and human trafficking.

The second phase of this crackdown, set to begin in 2025, follows the success of Operation Seagull in 2024, which saw over 70,000 arrests and 160 rescues across the Mekong region. Both countries have committed to strengthening their efforts to dismantle scam operations, with Laos playing a central role in tackling these growing issues.