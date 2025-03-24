Laos Achieves Trade Surplus of USD 310 Million in February

Laos recorded a trade surplus of USD 310 million in February, as the total value of imports and exports (excluding electricity) reached approximately USD 1,540 million.

This figure marks a 13.5 percent increase compared to January of the previous year.

The total export value in February stood at USD 925 million, reflecting a significant rise of 42.3 percent, while imports decreased by 12.9 percent to USD 615 million compared to the same period last year.

Key Export Products

Among Laos’ top exports in February, electrical appliances and equipment led the way with USD 173 million in sales. Gold alloys and gold bars followed closely at USD 154 million.

Agricultural products also played a crucial role, with cassava exports reaching USD 119 million and potash salt bringing in USD 73 million.

Other key exports included copper ore, valued at USD 38 million, and paper and paper products, which collectively accounted for USD 37 million.

Wood pulp and wastepaper exports each contributed USD 25 million, matching the export value of rubber. Tapioca flour added USD 22 million to the country’s trade revenue, while clothing exports stood at USD 19 million.

Key Import Products

The country’s main imports included diesel fuel at USD 87 million and land vehicles, excluding motorcycles and tractors, at USD 72 million.

Finished chemical products made up USD 58 million, while mechanical equipment, excluding motor vehicles, accounted for USD 41 million. Sugar imports were valued at USD 23 million, with iron and steel products at USD 19 million.

Electrical machinery and equipment, as well as fertilizers, each totaled USD 15 million. Tractors were imported for USD 8 million, while clothing imports stood at USD 3 million.