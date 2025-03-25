ASEAN Center for Energy Launches Net Zero Emissions Roadmap for Laos

In line with Laos’ commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as outlined in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) launched its flagship publication, “An Energy Sector Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions for Laos.”

This report marks ACE’s first national-level initiative to guide a country on its journey towards net-zero emissions, exploring potential pathways for reducing energy sector emissions.

The energy sector remains one of the largest contributors to climate change, and this Lao Net Zero Report focuses on the adoption of various technological approaches, including renewable energy and emerging low-carbon technologies, as potential solutions.

The event was held alongside the dissemination of ACE’s other key publication, the 8th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO8), which was launched under Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024.

The AEO8, which will be shared across ASEAN Member States (AMS) in the coming months, provides strategic insights into optimising and decarbonising energy systems for a sustainable future. It aims to offer key findings and policy recommendations for sustainable energy planning in the region.

Dato’ Ir. Ts. Razib Dawood, Executive Director of ACE, stated, “The ASEAN Energy Outlook serves as a vital reference for shaping a sustainable energy future for the region. It provides strategic insights into optimising and decarbonising our energy systems. We are proud to begin our net zero collaboration with Laos and look forward to partnering with all AMS to accelerate progress towards climate targets, particularly in the energy sector.”

Around 40 representatives from various Lao government agencies, academic institutions, and state-owned enterprises attended the event. Participants actively engaged in a panel discussion focused on enhancing regional cooperation, knowledge sharing, and intergovernmental collaboration to achieve both national and regional climate goals.

Santisouk Phimphachanh, Senior Official on Energy Leader for Laos, noted, “The hosting of these key events emphasises Laos’s commitment to leading the region toward a sustainable, low-carbon future. ACE’s pivotal role in fostering regional cooperation in the energy sector, along with other low-carbon initiatives, is essential to achieving our climate and energy goals.”

The AEO8’s findings will be disseminated through a series of country-level events across the ASEAN Member States, supporting knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives throughout the region.

Laos, as the first country to collaborate with ACE in developing a national-level report on its pathway to net zero, demonstrates its strong commitment to the energy transition and to fostering innovation for a sustainable future.

Zulfikar Yurnaidi, Manager of Energy Modelling and Policy Planning at ACE, highlighted the importance of aligning regional and national energy planning: “The 8th ASEAN Energy Outlook introduced the Carbon Neutrality Scenario (CNS) at the regional level, which has now been translated into this country-specific roadmap, with Laos as our first partner. Through the AEO and national net zero reports, ACE is committed to supporting ASEAN Member States in advancing regional cooperation for collective energy and climate goals.”

Aldilla Noor Rakhiemah, Project Manager of the ASEAN Climate Change and Energy Project (ACCEPT), added, “The launch of ‘An Energy Sector Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions of Laos’ is a pivotal milestone in Laos’s energy transition journey.

ACCEPT plays a key role in strengthening the energy-climate nexus through data-driven analysis and accelerating regional collaboration by conducting regional capacity-building efforts. This aligns with ACCEPT’s long-term goal of supporting ASEAN Member States in transitioning to a low-carbon energy system and achieving their net-zero targets.”