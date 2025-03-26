Australian Ambassador Pushes for Deeper Laos-Australia Economic Engagement

Australian Ambassador to Laos, Megan Jones, has called for stronger trade and investment ties between Australia and Laos, stressing the importance of opportunities in logistics and agriculture within the Savan-Xeno Special Economic Zone.



During her engagements in Savannakhet Province on 25-26 March, she urged greater collaboration between SEZ stakeholders and Australian businesses, highlighting the potential for deeper economic partnerships under “Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy”.

Charles Olsson, Australia’s Business Champion for Laos joined the Ambassador to learn about opportunities for investing in Laos and connecting with developers and investors in the SEZ.

In addition, the visit provided an opportunity for Olsson to explore the investment landscape in the SEZ, its policies, and on-going and future development projects.

While in Savannakhet, Ambassador Jones paid a courtesy call to Lingthong Sengtavanh, the Governor of Savannakhet Province to discuss Australia’s support for Laos’ socio-economic development, and Australia’s role as a responsive and effective partner for Laos.

The Ambassador underscored Australia’s commitment to deepen two-way trade and investment, focusing on business opportunities in the agriculture, natural resources, and green energy sectors in Laos.

Furthermore, the Ambassador reiterated Australia’s interest in understanding the unique challenges and opportunities in Savannakhet’s investment environment, underlining the importance of public-private collaboration in furthering regional economic growth and investment.

During the visit, Ambassador Jones also met with business sector to discuss strengthening Australia-Laos cooperation and people-to-people connections.

The visit provided an opportunity for Charles Olsson, Australia’s Business Champion for Laos to meet with Australia’s alumni in the local business community and members of Savannakhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Young Entrepreneur Association of Laos, and to understand their roles in supporting businesses in Savannakhet province.