Laos Issues Voluntary Return Notice for Nationals Residing in the US Without Legal Documents Amid Deportation Threats

The Lao Embassy in the United States, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos, has issued an official notice urging Lao citizens who are illegally residing in the US to voluntarily return to Laos, citing potential risks of arrest and deportation.

“For those who intend to voluntarily return to the country, authorities or organizations will not impose fines or penalties of any kind, as they are considered individuals who are cooperating positively. The Lao Embassy is ready to offer advice and assistance for your return to the country,” the 25-March notice reads.

As tensions rise, more than 4500 Lao nationals currently residing in the US illegally now face the prospect of being caught in the US immigration crackdown under the Trump administration’s new policies.

“I feel bad for those who come here to make money—they don’t want to be illegal. They have no choice,” a Lao woman who recently obtained American citizenship shared. Having moved to the US 13 years ago, she recalls the extensive process it took to eventually secure her citizenship.

Challenges of US Citizenship for Lao Immigrants

For many, the journey to citizenship has always been difficult, but now the challenges are even greater, the woman believes.

“Some people have been in the US illegally for 30-40 years,” she said. “Before, the U.S. accepted immigrants who wished to live and move here to register for citizenship with a form. Now, there’s no application available anymore. No more applications for green cards.”

The process once followed a clear path: form, green card, test, and citizenship.

“It is very difficult to go from a green card to citizenship. You need to study U.S. law, history, and politics. It’s a 100-question test. I passed it recently,” she added.

This shift has left many in limbo, particularly green card holders. With the Trump administration’s focus on stricter immigration policies, these individuals now face the fear of being denied re-entry if they temporarily leave the US.

“It affects a lot of people with green cards. They try not to go out too much because they are scared to leave the US, fearing they won’t be allowed back,” she explained.

The crackdown comes as more than 4,000 Lao nationals are among the 1.4 million people in the US with final deportation orders but who are not yet detained, according to a November report from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The report notes that challenges such as diplomatic issues, political instability, and incomplete documentation often hinder the deportation process.

On 29 January, Trump signed a bill requiring the detention of migrants who enter the US without authorization and are arrested or charged with certain crimes. This move marked the beginning of a broader immigration enforcement effort, which resulted in over 900 arrests across the country, the highest number since Trump’s return to office.

Green Card Holders in Limbo as Immigration Crackdown Intensifies

For those facing deportation, the uncertainty is compounded.

“Those without documents, not aligning with the law, may face difficulties. Returning to Laos is really hard. The next four years will be much harder,” said a Lao-American woman from Virginia, who has lived in the US for 40 years. She requested to remain anonymous for security reasons.

She also mentioned that not all situations are the same, urging others to “think for yourself—how’s your situation, and what should you do?”

On the other hand, she reassured green card holders that they might not have to fear deportation if they continue to obey the law.

“Those who have green cards might not have as many issues. They’re not doing anything wrong. They go to work, pay taxes—there’s nothing wrong. They’re good people and have no issues,” she said.

Proposed Travel Restrictions on Laos Could Impact Families

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s recent proposal to impose travel restrictions on Laos could further complicate matters for Lao nationals. Laos has been placed in the “orange” tier, meaning its citizens may face sharp restrictions on visas, including mandatory in-person interviews, if the draft list is approved. Other countries in the same tier include Myanmar, Pakistan, and Russia, while 11 countries, including North Korea and Iran, are placed in the “red” tier, which involves a complete travel ban.

If enacted, these restrictions could disrupt the ability of Lao citizens not only to move to the US for work but also to temporarily visit the country for education, tourism or family matters.

Legal experts warn that these changes could particularly affect the Lao American community.

Kane Vongsavanh, a legal expert, explained to the Laotian Times that the Lao diaspora may face increased difficulty in visiting or relocating family members from Laos.

Laos has 60 days to address concerns about deportations, primarily revolving around the country’s refusal to accept deportees.

With over 4,800 Lao Americans awaiting deportation, this issue remains a sensitive point of contention between the US and Laos.

Since taking office, President Trump has signed over 20 executive actions aimed at overhauling the US immigration system.