On 27 March, many parts of Laos were covered in a thick haze with PM 2.5 levels greatly exceeding safe levels, adversely affecting people’s health and reducing visibility in some places, as IQAir reported.

In Vientiane capital, this morning, the Air Quality Index hit 199, categorized as ‘Very Unhealthy levels.’

In the Northern part of Laos, particularly Luang Prabang, a province highly affected by air pollution with a very unhealthy AQI level of 258 and PM2.5 concentrations at 183 µg/m³ due to several factors, primarily linked to human activities and seasonal conditions.

Agricultural practices such as slash-and-burn farming are significant contributors, with farmers burning fields to prepare for crops. Forest fires, often exacerbated during the dry season, further worsen air quality. The province has been identified as a hotspot for both forest and crop fires, with pollution levels peaking between February and May.

Xayaboury’s air quality is similarly concerning, with an AQI of 253, also categorized as “Very Unhealthy.” Ban Namnga has an AQI of 153, indicating ‘Unhealthy’ air quality.

In Vang Vieng, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 165, categorized as ‘Unhealthy.’ The primary pollutant is PM2.5, with a 75.8 µg/m³ concentration.

In the Southern part of Laos, Champasaak reported an AQI of 154, also in the ‘Unhealthy’ range.

PM 2.5 are tiny air particles that can enter the lungs and cause health problems, especially for children, the elderly, and those with breathing issues. They can lead to coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. Levels usually rise at the end of the year, especially in polluted areas, so taking precautions is a must to be aware of.

As the air pollution is getting worse, the residents are recommended to wear a make when outside—N95—is a suggested quality mask to protect PM 2.5, make sure that the windows are sealed so that the dust won’t get through in the room environment, try to avoid outdoor activities, and regularly exercise to build stronger immunity.