Thursday, April 3, 2025
12367 Service Hotline Public Welfare Promotional Video Officially Released

By Advertorial Desk

BEIJING, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 2, 2025, China Immigration Service Hotline 12367 officially launched the public welfare promotional video “Connect the World Closer, Expand Dreams Wider”. 12367 Service Hotline platform offers 24/7 multilingual services, providing a seamless “ask-and-solve” one-stop service for both Chinese and foreign nationals. It serves as a vital channel for solving the most pressing immigration-related difficulties and problems that are of great concern to individuals and businesses.

 

12367 Service Hotline Public Welfare Promotional Video “Connect the World Closer, Expand Dreams Wider”

