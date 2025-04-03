Agoda Reveals Top Family-Friendly Local Getaways This Summer Break

MANILA, Philippines, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the school summer break fast approaching, Filipino families are gearing up for their much-anticipated vacations. During this summer holiday period, Filipino families showcased a 39% higher preference for domestic over international travel, according to Agoda accommodation search data.

From sun-soaked beaches to lively city attractions, Agoda reveals that Boracay, Manila, Cebu, Bohol, and Batangas are the most popular family-friendly destinations in the Philippines.

1. Boracay

Boracay remains an unbeatable choice for families looking for a fun and relaxing vacation. With its gentle waves, soft white sand, and wide range of kid-friendly resorts, the island provides an ideal setting for children to enjoy the waves while parents unwind by the shore.

2. Manila

For families who prefer an urban getaway, Manila delivers an exciting mix of educational attractions, theme parks, and cultural experiences. From interactive exhibits at museums to marine encounters at Manila Ocean Park, there’s no shortage of activities to keep kids engaged.

3. Cebu

Another great pick for families with kids of all ages is Cebu. Historical sites like Magellan’s Cross and Fort San Pedro make the Queen City of the South a great place to learn more about the country’s history and culture. Families that prefer a more “outdoorsy”, adventurous experience can go snorkeling and dolphin watching in Mactan.

4. Bohol

Bohol is gaining popularity among families who want to relax while still getting in touch with nature. Seeing the Chocolate Hills up close, visiting the Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary, and taking a Loboc River cruise are just some of the unique activities that make Bohol stand out.

5. Batangas

A hassle-free road trip destination, Batangas offers beautiful beaches, farm stays, and nature-inspired resorts, all within a few hours’ drive from Manila. The calm waters of Laiya make it an excellent choice for those who want to escape the city without the need for long-haul travel.

Michael Hwang, Country Director for the Philippines at Agoda, shared, “With more Filipino families showing interest in travelling domestically, Agoda makes it simple to book the perfect summer vacation with early booking discounts, family-friendly accommodations, and exclusive deals.”

With over 5 million properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, Agoda helps Filipino travelers find the best destinations and accommodations to suit their needs. Download the Agoda mobile app today to plan the perfect family getaway.