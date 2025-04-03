DNAKE showcases new residential and commercial security solutions at ISC West 2025

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DNAKE, a global provider of home and building IP video intercom systems and communications solutions is showcasing its latest technology at ISC West 2025 this week.

ISC West is the security industry’s premier international tradeshow, bringing together professionals and business leaders from the physical security and cyber security landscape. At this year’s ISC West, DNAKE is primarily displaying its security cloud-based solutions, single-family home solutions, and multi-family home solutions.

The DNAKE Cloud-Based Solutions are set to take center stage at ISC West, offering a seamless and scalable approach to smart intercom, access control terminals, and elevator control systems. By eliminating traditional indoor monitors, DNAKE enables remote management of properties, devices, and residents with real-time updates and activity monitoring through its secure cloud platform. Ideal for residential and commercial properties, DNAKE’s cloud-based solutions deliver unmatched security, flexibility, and convenience, shaping the future of connected living.

The Single-Family Home Solutions on display were designed for modern homes by combining sleek design with advanced functionality. The product lineup includes a one-button door station, a plug & play IP intercom kit, a 2-wire IP intercom kit, and a wireless doorbell kit, all featuring sleek, wire-free designs for a more user-friendly way to manage access and communications.

Finally, DNAKE’s Multi-Family Solutions for larger residential and commercial properties deliver unmatched performance and scalability. The facial recognition door phones, SIP video door phones, and indoor monitors all feature crystal-clear communication, advanced security features, intuitive controls, and smart home device integration.

Within these solution families are a range of new products from DNAKE on display at ISC West. A standout new product is the 8″ Android 10 Indoor Monitor H616 that features a unique adjustable GUI for landscape or portrait mode, paired with an 8″ IPS touchscreen, multi-camera support, and seamless smart home connectivity.

Other new products include the latest Access Control Terminals that combine sleek, minimalist design with advanced security features for a smooth and reliable access control in any setting. A Wireless Doorbell Kit DK360 featuring a robust 500m transmission range and smooth Wi-Fi connectivity in a sleek, wire-free design. The Cloud Platform V1.7.0 integrates with the DNAKE cloud service for effortless call connectivity between devices for a smoother, more secure smart home experience.

The company is also offering a preview of multiple unreleased products. The upcoming 4.3” Facial Recognition Android 10 Door Phone combines crisp display, dual HD cameras with WDR, and fast facial recognition, perfect for both houses and apartments. The upcoming 4.3” Linux Indoor Monitor is sleek and compact, and seamlessly integrates CCTV and optional WIFI, providing a budget-friendly yet powerful communication solution.

Visit the DNAKE booth at ISC West to explore our cutting-edge products that deliver comprehensive security and convenience for both residential and commercial settings. Booth: 3063, April 2-4, 2025, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

About DNAKE

Founded in 2005, DNAKE (Stock Code: 300884) is an industry-leading and trusted provider of IP video intercom and smart home solutions. DNAKE is committed to delivering premium smart intercom and home automation products with state-of-the-art technology. Rooted in an innovation-driven spirit, DNAKE seeks to continuously challenge the status quo in the industry and provide a better communication experience and security with a comprehensive range of products, including IP video intercom, access control, 2-wire IP video intercom, cloud intercom, wireless doorbell, home control panel, smart sensors, and more. Visit www.dnake-global.com for more information and follow the company’s updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.