Fisher Investments Named 2025 Best Equity Manager by AsianInvestor

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fisher Investments, one of the world’s largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named AsianInvestor’s 2025 Marquee Award Winner for “Best Equity Manager.” AsianInvestor’s asset management awards seek to showcase the best companies in Asia’s asset management industry—recognizing firms which have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and leadership.

“We are honored to be recognized by AsianInvestor for the 2025 Best Equity Manager Award,” said Fisher Investments’ CEO Damian Ornani. “This award is a testament to our firm’s dedication to providing world-class service to our clients. We are committed to helping our clients achieve their financial objectives with confidence.”

A panel of judges and the AsianInvestor editorial team evaluated nominated firms based on business growth, client acquisition & retention, performance and innovations/market best practices.

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. Fisher Investments and its affiliates manage over $299 billion across three principal businesses—Institutional, US Private Client, and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes “Portfolio Strategy” column for over 32 years until 2017, making him the longest running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post and bespoke columns in native language, varying by country, in 26 major nations, spanning more countries and more languages in more total reach than any other non-syndicated columnist of any type ever. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News, BNN Bloomberg and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information, visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

