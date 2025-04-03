State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply: Creating “All-Seeing Eyes” and “All-Hearing Ears” for Proactive Repair to Promote Service Improvement

SHIZUISHAN, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “Hello, the proactive repair work order for the power outage of 4 households in the single-meter box of the Meteorological Bureau Staff Residential Compound of the Sheyu Substation’s 5110 Sheyin Line has been dispatched. Please implement the ‘Three Telephone Calls’ system within the time limit and arrange personnel to arrive at the site for verification and handling as soon as possible.” On March 21, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company accurately dispatched the proactive repair work order to the repair personnel of the localized service classes and stations within the scope of the fault point through the intelligent power supply service system, and notified the matters related to the work order handling.

In order to effectively carry out high-quality service work, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company has strengthened the approach of “driving business with work orders”, strictly implemented the application of proactive repair work orders, and enhanced the closed-loop management and control of the whole process of work orders. It has created a service mode of proactive repair with “streamlined processes, intelligent interaction, efficient coordination, and full-process control”, which is like “all-seeing eyes” and “all-hearing ears”. Through the application of models such as “power outage collection and early warning” and “proactive repair work orders”, once problems such as power failures of distribution transformers and household meters, or failure to restore power after full payment are found, proactive repair work orders will be dispatched to the front-line repair personnel of the departments and power supply stations under its jurisdiction at the first time. This realizes the transformation from the traditional passive repair mode of “fault occurrence – customer reporting – repair notification – fault elimination” to the proactive repair mode of “fault occurrence – platform early warning – repair notification – fault elimination”, which means “knowing in advance and handling in advance, and handling before a complaint is made”. It also enables rapid response and linkage among multiple departments and specialties, including marketing, distribution network, operation and maintenance inspection, companies in various (county) districts, and township power supply stations, thus improving the quality and efficiency of distribution network repair command.

During the spring inspection period, State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company adheres to the approaches of “problem orientation” and “customer orientation”, gives full play to the terminal hub role of the “strong front end and large backstage” service system, focuses on improving the accuracy of work order research, judgment and early warning. By screening out the repeatedly dispatched work orders, it can understand in detail the handling situation of customer demands, quickly identify the hotspots and difficulties of power supply service problems, urge grass-roots units to strengthen the source rectification of professional work specifications, achieve timely and controllable handling of customer demands, improve the risk management and control ability, and enhance the service efficiency.

Up to now, the company has dispatched a total of 1,718 proactive repair work orders in March. Through the homogeneous management and control of work orders from three dimensions of proactive repair, grid service, and 95598, it has further improved customers’ satisfaction with electricity consumption, created a good business environment, and further promoted improvement of power supply service level with practical actions.