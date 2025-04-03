Trinasolar and Lodestone Power Up Newest Agrivoltaics Solar Project in New Zealand

Like a ‘well-oiled machine:’ Partnership delivers third agrivoltaics project, supporting dual use of land for solar energy generation and future sheep grazing in north island location

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar, a global smart photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions provider, has partnered with Lodestone Energy to bring Te Herenga o Te Rā, one of New Zealand’s latest and largest agrivoltaics farm, into operation this year. Situated along the border of the Waiotahe River in the Ōpōtiki District, the converted dairy farm will deliver clean renewable energy to the region while preserving the land’s agricultural value for sheep grazing under the modules.



Lodestone Energy’s Latest Agrivoltaics Solar Farm in New Zealand, featuring Trinasolar’s Vertex N modules

Construction of the 71,000+ module utility-scale solar farm began in December 2023 and achieved first generation in December 2024, with the project’s construction progressing faster than anticipated. This was due, in part, to the ongoing partnership between module supplier, Trinasolar and Lodestone. As the third agrivoltaics project developed together, ongoing collaboration enabled the refinement of construction processes. Incremental improvements in small and repetitive installation tasks translated to large efficiencies at scale—significantly accelerating the construction schedule. Once fully operational, the 42MWp farm will generate 69 GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power nearly 10,000 homes, and is the first solar project in New Zealand to feed directly into the grid.

Agrivoltaics: Energy and Agriculture Side-by-Side

Like Lodestone’s other farms, Te Herenga o Te Rā, plans to integrate sheep grazing beneath elevated solar modules, allowing livestock and renewable energy production to coexist. The elevated panelling design provides shade for sheep during warmer months, reducing heat stress, while their natural grazing controls grass growth under the modules—reducing maintenance costs, herbicide use, and machinery emissions.

Connor Dent, grazing lessee and pastoralist of Lodestone’s first agrivoltaics project, Kohirā, has found the experience overwhelmingly positive,

“As a civil engineer, I was directly involved in constructing Lodestone’s first solar farm, Kohirā, which gave me a unique perspective on the project from the ground up. Through this work, I became aware of the opportunity to trial grazing under the panels and was keen to take it on,” he said.

“Since then, I’ve seen firsthand the benefits of agrivoltaics for both the land and livestock. The panels provide shelter, which has improved lamb survival rates, and we’ve noticed better grass retention through dry periods. There are some challenges, like managing fertiliser application and working the dogs when the panels are tilted, but overall, it’s been a really positive experience. Seeing the project through from construction, to now farming on the land has been incredibly rewarding.”

Strong Partnerships Driving Success

This project builds on the longstanding partnership between Lodestone Energy and Trinasolar, which has now seen nearly 200,000 Trinasolar modules deployed across Lodestone’s three operational solar farms in Kaitaia, Edgecumbe and the latest in Waitaohe.

Edison Zhou, Head of Trinasolar Australia & New Zealand, commented:

“We are proud to continue our strong partnership with Lodestone, delivering high-performance solar solutions for New Zealand’s growing renewable energy sector. Te Herenga o Te Rā is a standout example of how solar and agriculture can work together seamlessly, and we look forward to supporting more innovative projects in this space.

Globally, interest in agrivoltaics is accelerating, and Lodestone is at the forefront of delivering large-scale, dual-use projects. Their work is setting a benchmark for agrivoltaics initiatives worldwide, and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”

Gary Holden, Managing Director, Lodestone Energy, recognises the value of strong partners, “Ultimately, Trinasolar’s Vertex N modules were the natural choice, offering superior efficiency and power. When delivering projects at scale, this efficiency becomes even more critical, ensuring we maximise energy output while maintaining reliability. The n-type i-TOPCon technology also enhances longevity, aligning with our commitment to building durable, high-performing solar farms.

With Te Herenga o Te Rā, our largest solar farm yet, we’ve continued to strengthen our partnerships. Trinasolar’s high-quality modules, robust supply chain, and on-ground support have been instrumental in making this project a success—our third collaboration with them.

With these three projects at full generation, we can power around 25,000 Kiwi homes each year,” Holden said.

To complete the project, Lodestone Energy plans to reinstate the necessary infrastructure to support livestock, including new yards and fencing, before welcoming the next grazing lessee to Te Herenga o Te Rā later this year.

Together with Lodestone Energy, Trinasolar is contributing to New Zealand’s zero-carbon targets while setting global standards for agrivoltaics.