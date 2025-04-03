Vietnam Restaurant Week returns on 4.4 with over 100+ limited set menu deals

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the successful debut of Vietnam Restaurant Week by DiningCity Asia last year, the eagerly awaited culinary celebration returns this April with its Spring Edition 2025.

Back for Spring, and here to stay.

After a thrilling first edition featuring hundreds of restaurant deals across Vietnam, DiningCity is set to dazzle once more with new spots and deals to try. Not only does this mark its return for a second edition, DiningCity has also announced plans to organize the event twice a year, every Spring and Autumn moving forward.

Explore new restaurants at unbeatable prices.

From casual eateries to media darlings and Michelin-awarded restaurants, Restaurant Week will feature the hottest dining spots in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Hanoi, each showcasing their signature dishes through curated 3-course set menus.

Over the years, DiningCity’s Restaurant Week has grown into a much-anticipated event for diners around the world. With a line-up of Western, Asian, Fusion, and Casual to Fine-dining restaurants, each offering special 3-course lunch and dinner set menus, this 6-week event presents hungry diners a unique chance to try new spots or revisit local favourites at the best prices.

How to make a booking?

Vietnam Restaurant Week is set to kick off on Friday, April 4th, 2025, with booking opening on Thursday, April 3rd at 10:00 AM sharp.

With limited seats available for each deal, mark your calendars to book the best restaurants! Reservations can only be made through www.restaurantweek.vn or DiningCity mobile app.

Restaurant week deals will only be available to guests who make a booking online.

When is Vietnam Restaurant Week?

Dining period from: April 4-27, 2025

Winners Edition from: May 2-18, 2025

3-Course Set Menu Prices:

Category Elite: Variable pricing. See www.restaurantweek.vn

Category A: VND295,000 for lunch and VND650,000 for dinner

Category B: VND195,000 for lunch and VND395,000 for dinner

Category C: VND150,000 for lunch and VND195,000 for dinner

About DiningCity

DiningCity is a restaurant booking platform to discover new restaurants – from casual eateries to media darlings and award-winning restaurants. Through its platform, diners can check for table availability and make instant reservations at the best restaurants across Vietnam and beyond. The company is renowned for its offering of an array of deals, special offers, dining programs, and organising large-scale culinary events.