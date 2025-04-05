Regional Leaders Pay Tribute to Former Lao President Khamtai Siphandone

Following the passing of former Lao President General Khamtai Siphandone on 2 April, leaders from neighboring countries have extended heartfelt condolences, honoring his legacy and contributions to Laos and regional cooperation.

Vietnam Declares National Mourning

On 3 April, the Vietnamese government announced a national mourning period from 4 to 5 April to honor the late Lao leader. During this period, government offices, public institutions, and Vietnam’s diplomatic missions abroad will fly flags at half-mast with mourning bands. Public entertainment and celebratory events will be suspended nationwide.

China, Thailand Extend Condolences

Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed his condolences to Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, praising General Khamtai Siphandone as a highly respected figure who dedicated his life to Laos’ development. President Xi highlighted Khamtai’s instrumental role in advancing China-Laos relations and fostering long-standing bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Similarly, Thai Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra sent a condolence message to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. She acknowledged the former president as a pivotal figure in the foundation and progress of modern Laos, commending his efforts in ensuring national stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister Paethongtarn also recalled Khamtai’s gesture of welcoming Thailand’s royal family—King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Queen Sirikit—during their official visit to Laos, which significantly strengthened bilateral ties over the past seven decades.

Thai Monarch Pays Tribute

Meanwhile, King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand also expressed his deep sorrow to Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith. In his message, the King noted that Khamtai’s leadership brought stability and progress to Laos, especially through economic and social reforms.

As Prime Minister, Khamtai played a key role in deepening the Laos–Thailand relationship, fostering bonds described by the King as those of “close neighbors, like one family.”

On behalf of the Thai people, Vajiralongkorn extended his deepest condolences to the Lao President, the Siphandone family, and the people of Laos during this period of mourning.