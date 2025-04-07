POWERCHINA Strengthens Healthcare Infrastructure Worldwide in Celebration of World Health Day 2025

BEIJING, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the occasion of World Health Day 2025, Power Construction Corporation of China (“POWERCHINA” or “the Company”) is celebrating the recent construction and handover of multiple hospitals in Laos and Peru. This initiative underscores POWERCHINA ‘s consistent commitment to building a global health community through concrete actions.

Themed “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” this year’s World Health Day calls on governments and the healthcare community to accelerate efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being. POWERCHINA’s recently completed construction and handover of multiple hospitals in Peru and Laos directly address these goals by providing comprehensive support for local healthcare systems, ranging from infrastructure development and the expansion of medical resources to technology transfer and talent training, with a particular emphasis on contributing tangible efforts toward improving long-term health and well-being for mothers and children.

Since entering Laos in 1996, POWERCHINA has leveraged its technical expertise to deliver high-quality projects, boosting the economy and national development. The opening of Luang Prabang Hospital has enhanced healthcare in northern Laos and exemplifies China–Laos health cooperation. It is the first Chinese government aid project POWERCHINA helped to construct and hand over in Laos. Construction began in September 2022 and was completed in July2024. The project includes 5,918 square meters of new construction and 8,308 square meters of renovations, featuring surgery and cardiovascular buildings, apartments, and sewage treatment facilities. Dr. Phouvana, hospital director, noted the hospital’s dedicated toilet and barrier-free passage benefit women and babies, while independent operating rooms ensure female patients’ privacy.

Huancayo Libertad Hospital, located at 3,259 meters above sea level, is the third hospital officially handed over by POWERCHINA in Peru and the largest modern facility in the area. Spanning 13,000 square meters, it consists of a five-story main building and four one-story auxiliary structures. The hospital features 42 beds, a comprehensive operating room, a delivery room, outpatient and emergency care areas, laboratories, and advanced medical equipment. Serving 120,000 residents, it created over 200 medical jobs and significantly improves local healthcare. Dr. José Chávez praised its obstetric equipment and neonatal intensive care unit. San Ignacio Hospital, the only comprehensive hospital in northern Cajamarca, spans 7,599 square meters with four floors and 40 beds. Benefiting 150,000 residents, the projects are of great significance for ensuring the level of basic medical services in cities and promoting the development of urban medical systems. Local resident Juan Calderón highlighted the hospital’s convenience, reducing long travel times for care.

In addition to the recently completed hospital projects in Peru and Laos, POWERCHINA is also constructing hospitals in Angola, Equatorial Guinea, and Colombia. These projects have significantly enhanced local healthcare services, created jobs, and advanced infrastructure, demonstrating China’s active role in global health governance and humanitarian cooperation. By providing modern facilities, expanding medical resources, and enhancing emergency and inpatient care, POWERCHINA is aligned with the World Health Organization’s call for global cooperation to improve maternal and infant health by improving accessibility and bolstering public health resilience. POWERCHINA’s ongoing efforts will continue to contribute to a more equitable and accessible global health system, inspiring confidence and progress.