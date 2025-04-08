ANNA Money flies past 550% compound annual growth, as Aussie SMEs embrace digitised financial services

SYDNEY, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — One year after acquiring business credit card fintech Cape, AI-powered SME fintech ANNA Money has revealed 550 percent compound annual growth and other metrics that indicate a strong shift by Australian SMEs towards digitised financial services.

ANNA Money, which has since absorbed Cape’s brand and products, revealed that volumes of SME financial transactions are now at record highs.

Total payment volume (TPV) in March 2025 ballooned 287 percent year-on-year (YoY) from March 2024, while TPV in Q1 2025 (January to March) also increased by 173 percent YoY compared to Q1 2024.

Average transaction value in March 2025 also grew 122 percent YoY from $284.43 to $631.95, signaling deeper engagement for the customers of SMEs, with businesses using cards for higher-value transactions.

Customer adoption also accelerated at an unprecedented pace, with more customers onboarded in Q4 2024 alone compared to the entire previous 9 months combined.

As a result, ANNA Money’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) overall surged past 550 percent, placing it in the top 15 fastest growing startups in Australia.

It comes as Suncorp research shows 46 percent of SMEs reported an increase in revenue over the past 12 months, SMEs with growing profitability grew from 49 percent to 54 percent, and 65 percent of SMEs have increased their investment in digital tools and automation. It also showed that 32 percent of SMEs have expanded their workforce in the past year while only 14 percent reported job cuts, indicating a positive employment trend.

According to ANNA Money, these surging figures indicate the most positive growth surge for Australian SMEs since COVID-19 business subsidies ended, as well as a growing appetite for the digitisation of financial services by businesses.

Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, CEO of ANNA Money Australia, said: “What we’re witnessing goes beyond typical business growth—it’s a fundamental shift in how Australian SMEs are embracing digital financial services.

“It’s no secret that SMEs globally suffered in the wake of COVID. As government subsidies were switched off, companies in Australia in particular have experienced a large reset that has proven particularly challenging.

“However, since ANNA Money’s acquisition of Cape 12 months ago, we have witnessed a dramatic acceleration across all key performance indicators that also indicates that Australian SMEs are experiencing their most explosive SME rebound since COVID.

“The latter half of 2024 in particular marked this turning point, with customer adoption and transaction volumes surging to record highs, requiring us to shore up our Sydney team in order to support the exceptional growth.

“This phenomenal year-over-year growth doesn’t only solidify ANNA Money as a major fintech success story, proving the power of the strategic acquisition. It also highlights the resilience and growing strength of Australian SMEs, and the increasing demand for smarter, more flexible business credit solutions.

“We see this upward trajectory continuing at pace well into the remainder of 2025.”

With SMEs increasingly seeking AI-powered financial tools to optimise cash flow and credit management, ANNA Money is accelerating its product innovation roadmap and expanding its Australian footprint.

ANNA Money ( www.anna.money or www.annamoney.au ) is an AI-powered business account and tax app designed to streamline financial management for small businesses. Supporting more than 100,000 UK businesses, Anna.Money’s vision is to make life easier for small businesses owners, to take away boring admin so they can focus on growing their businesses. From generating invoices on command to chasing payments, receipt scanning and helping to set aside the right amount of money for tax.

Founded with the aspiration, ‘absolutely no nonsense admin’ Anna.Money’s name and mission were born, winning “Best Application of AI or ML in Financial Services” at the 2023 Card and Payments Awards. The company continues to pioneer the use of AI, machine learning and Large Language Models (LLMs) to make things simpler and easier for small businesses across the UK, and now Australia. With the acquisition of Cape, Anna.Money will soon add expense management and credit cards to its UK customers.