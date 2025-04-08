First Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge Marks 31st Anniversary

The First Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge marks its 31st anniversary on 8 April.

Opened in 1994, it was the first major land link between Laos and Thailand, designed to boost the region’s economy, trade, and social, cultural, tourism, and transportation connections.

Stretching across the Mekong River, the bridge was a joint project between Laos, Thailand, and the Australian government. It connects Nong Khai in Thailand to Tha Duea in Laos, just 20 km from the capital, Vientiane.

At 1,174 meters long and 12.7 meters wide, the bridge has two traffic lanes and a railway line linking Thailand to Thanaleng in Laos.

Over the past three decades, the bridge has facilitated millions of crossings each year and played a vital role in the region’s economic growth.

A Network of Friendship Bridges

The First Lao–Thai Friendship Bridge laid the foundation for a growing network of cross-border connections between Laos and Thailand along the Mekong River. Since its opening, a series of additional bridges were built to strengthen economic ties, boost regional trade, and make travel more accessible for communities on both sides.

The second bridge, completed in 2006, connects Mukdahan Province in Thailand with Savannakhet in Laos. It plays a key role in supporting trade and forms part of the Asian Highway Route AH16.

Building on this momentum, the third bridge was inaugurated in 2011, linking Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Khammouane Province in Laos. This route has since become an important corridor for trade extending toward Vietnam and southern China.

Further north, the fourth bridge opened in 2013, connecting Chiang Rai Province in Thailand with Bokeo Province in Laos. This crossing completed a section of the Asian Highway 3, enhancing connectivity across the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Now nearing completion, the fifth bridge will link Borikhamxay Province in Laos with Bueng Kan Province in Thailand. Scheduled to open in May 2025, it will be part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Lao-Thai diplomatic relations.

Looking ahead, both countries are preparing for the construction of a sixth bridge, which will connect Ubon Ratchathani in northeastern Thailand with Salavan Province in southern Laos.

With an estimated cost of around USD 140 million, this new link aims to further deepen cross-border cooperation and regional integration.