BOSTON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Temu has been named to USA TODAY’s “America’s Best Customer Service 2025” list, which recognizes 600 companies that “excel in delivering the best customer experience.” The ranking—developed by USA TODAY in partnership with research firm Plant-A Insights Group—evaluates companies across 44 industries, including service providers, brick-and-mortar retailers, and online shops, based on large-scale consumer surveys and independently verified performance data.



Temu Named to USA TODAY’s 2025 Best Customer Service List

Temu, which launched in the U.S. in September 2022, is the youngest company recognized in the “Mass Merchant and Variety” category for online general merchandise shops.

The ranking is based on an extensive survey of more than 67,000 U.S. consumers, who contributed over 687,000 evaluations of companies they interacted with over the past three years. Customers assessed businesses on seven key dimensions:

Friendliness and Appreciation of the Customers

Professional Competence

Customer Service

Availability and Accessibility

Solution Orientation

Solution Speed

Transparency and Reliability

Companies involved in data protection issues, major recalls, lawsuits, or ethical concerns in the past two years were excluded under the methodology.

Temu is dedicated to delivering affordable, accessible products alongside responsive service. The company offers 24/7 customer support and a 90-day Buyer Protection Program.

In 2024, Temu expanded its platform to include U.S.-based sellers. This shift supports faster delivery for consumers and provides small and independent businesses with additional channels to reach new customers.

Temu was also named to USA TODAY’s “America’s Best Online Stores 2025” list for delivering exceptional shopping experiences. It was the youngest company recognized in the “Mass Merchant and Variety” category.

About Temu:

Temu is a global e-commerce company that connects consumers with millions of business partners, manufacturers, and brands with a mission to enable them to live a better life. Temu is committed to offering affordable products to enable consumers and business partners to realize their dreams in an inclusive environment. Temu began operations in the United States in September 2022 and is now available in more than 90 markets worldwide.