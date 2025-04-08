Vientiane Province Welcomes Over 900,000 Tourists in First Quarter of 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Vientiane Province attracted a total of 902,057 visitors, including 416,232 domestic tourists and 485,825 international arrivals, said Sengkeo Sounthavongsa, The Deputy Director of the Department of Information, Culture and Tourism of Vientiane Province on 4 April.

This surge in tourism generated over LAK 754 billion (USD 34.8 million) in revenue.

Key tourist hotspots during this period included Ang Nam Ngum 1 in Keo Oudom district, the key tourism hotspot of Vang Vieng, and the natural Feuang district.

Behind this success was the coordinated effort between provincial authorities, local businesses, and community stakeholders to strengthen the tourism sector. This included improving tourism infrastructure, diversifying experiences, and solving development challenges across the province.

Currently, Vientiane Province hosts 1,053 licensed tourism-related businesses and 238 tourist attractions, 62 of which are currently operational.

The quality of tourism services in the province has also seen measurable improvements. Six local tourism businesses received ASEAN Tourism Standard awards in 2024. One hotel has been recognized as 5-star, two as 4-star, and 14 businesses have met national tourism certification standards.

Cultural events and traditional festivals also played a significant role in attracting tourists, Sengkeo said.

In 2024, Vientiane Province recorded a total of 1,9 million tourist visits, generating over LAK 1,372 billion (USD 63.33 million) in income. The province has set its sights on attracting over 2 million tourists in 2025, with a projected tourism income of no less than LAK 1,820 billion (USD 83.91 million).