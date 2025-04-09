Fosun Wealth Holdings Strengthens Fintech Strategy as Finloop Becomes a Strategic Enterprise of OASES

HONG KONG, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited (“Finloop”), an AI-driven one-stop institutional wealth management platform incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, announced that it has become one of the strategic enterprises of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (“OASES”) of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. This milestone represents a significant advancement in Fosun Wealth Holdings’ fintech strategy and a solid step forward for Finloop in deepening its foothold in wealth management market in Hong Kong.

OASES held the “OASES Enterprises Signing Ceremony” to welcome a new batch of strategic enterprises establishing or expanding their operations in Hong Kong on 8 April. In the presence of Financial Secretary, Mr. Paul Chan, Finloop and other 17 enterprises signed agreements to become strategic enterprise partners of the Government. These enterprises come from high-tech industries such as advanced manufacturing and new energy technology, AI and data science, fintech, and life and health technology.

Aligning with National Development Plan, Shaping Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Future

“We are honored to be recognized as a strategic enterprise partner of OASES and look forward to injecting new momentum into Hong Kong’s innovation and technology ecosystem, contributing to the development of its innovation and technology blueprint,” said Mr. Cheng Kang, CEO of Fosun Wealth Holdings and Chairman of Finloop. “Hong Kong has the unique advantage of ‘One Country, Two Systems’, serving as a bridge between mainland China and global markets. Finloop has also introduced a two-way empowerment strategy, which aligns perfectly with this position. The 14th Five-Year Plan clearly supports Hong Kong’s transformation into an international innovation and technology hub. In recent years, the HKSAR government has rolled out a series of policies to promote technology innovation. The 2025-26 Budget outlined multiple support measures, such as enhancing AI infrastructure and advancing R&D. These initiatives create a favorable environment for Finloop to expand business in Hong Kong.”

Finloop has set up its headquarters in Hong Kong during 2024. It has also become a tenant of Cyberport since March this year to facilitate deeper engagement with local innovation and technology community. As a one-stop institutional wealth management platform, Finloop delivers technology solutions to financial institution clients, covering a comprehensive range of wealth management products, including cash management, public funds, private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, virtual assets (VA), and real-world assets (RWA). To seize opportunities in wealth management, Finloop has become one of the most impactful providers of financial products and technology solutions for Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect 1.0 and 2.0, significantly enhancing the liquidity and dynamism of wealth management market in Hong Kong.

Empowering Clients with Comprehensive Technologies, Building a Benchmark for Wealth Management Platforms

Amid the era of digital transformation across wealth management industry, Finloop is intensifying its competitiveness with cutting-edge technologies, by embedding AI into its innovation core. Its proprietary middle-office system of wealth management, also known as “FinOne”, integrates deeply with AI technology to power three intelligent operating systems: AI Product Manager, AI Investment Advisor and AI Assistant. These systems significantly boost the operational efficiency for financial institution clients. To unlock opportunities in Web3.0, Finloop also taps into digital asset business, by offering one-stop technology solutions to help fund companies and licensed institutions of virtual asset dealing services provide technological services such as in-kind subscription and redemption of virtual asset ETFs and stablecoin dealings. At the same time, Finloop actively supports the development of tokenization in Hong Kong, promoting Hong Kong as a hub for RWA tokenization. Finloop provides comprehensive and advanced fintech solutions for RWA projects and deeply assists licensed institutions in participating in Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s sandbox projects. This helps traditional financial institutions upgrade their systems to adapt to the new framework and landscape of wealth management in the virtual assets world.

Looking ahead, Finloop will continue to harness its fintech strengths and actively engage with OASES’s resources in evaluation, connection, and funding schemes. Finloop aims to provide leading infrastructure solutions of wealth technology to financial institutions in Hong Kong, while maintaining a strong presence in Hong Kong, expanding throughout the Asia-Pacific region, and connecting to global markets. Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, remarked: “Finloop will remain driven by ‘digital intelligence’, with a focus on AI to empower financial institution clients in achieving business growth and creating synergy across the wealth management industry—from technological R&D to financial scenario applications and market output. Simultaneously, we will strengthen cooperation with the HKSAR government and local incubation organizations, actively participate in regulatory sandbox programs, strengthen ties with academia, promote knowledge sharing and standardization, and work together to build an efficient, intelligent, and secure wealth management ecosystem.”

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Financial Technology Holding Limited, along with its affiliates Finloop Finance Technology Services Limited and Finloop Finance Limited (collectively referred to as “Finloop”), is an AI-driven one-stop institutional wealth management platform headquartered in Hong Kong. It provides comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions for various financial institutions, covering commercial banks, securities companies, cross-border e-commerce, family offices, wealth management companies, insurance brokerage companies, fund companies, etc. Through its proprietary technology platform, Finloop provides a full range of wealth management products including cash management, public funds, private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance and virtual assets. Finloop holds a leading position in the financial technology sector in Asia. It has industry-leading research and development capabilities and solution implementation capabilities. It is currently the only financial technology service provider that can provide a one-stop wealth management platform and solutions. Finloop is committed to becoming customers’ most trusted wealth management partner and helping promote innovation and development of the wealth management industry.