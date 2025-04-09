NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE-listed Delta Air Lines reports earnings

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Pre-Market update + NYSE-listed Delta Air Lines reports earnings

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 9th

Overnight, markets in Asia were mixed and European indexes trended downward following the S&P closing below 5000 for the first time in a year.

were mixed and European indexes trended downward following the S&P closing below 5000 for the first time in a year. This morning, in response to U.S. raising tariffs to 104% on Chinese imports, China announced an increase of its tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reported earnings today and noted it is too early to update its full-year guidance to the ongoing trade policy negotiations, but the airline still expects to be profitable for 2025.

