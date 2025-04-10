YANGON, Myanmar, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In rapid response to Myanmar’s catastrophic 7.9-magnitude earthquake, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. has mobilized emergency relief supplies through the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce. This decisive action places Angel Yeast at the forefront of first responders, providing essential aid directly to the communities struck by this disaster. The provision of medical kits, water purifiers, tents, and other critical supplies, which arrived in the affected areas on April 9, 2025, underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to global social responsibility and its robust support for humanitarian causes.



Angel Yeast Delivers Critical Aid to Myanmar Earthquake Victims, Reinforcing Commitment to Global Humanitarian Efforts

The earthquake has devastated infrastructure in several regions of Myanmar. According to the News and Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council on the evening of April 8, the powerful tremor that shook Mandalay on March 28 has, to date, claimed 3,645 lives and resulted in 5,017 injuries. Survivors are in dire need of medical attention, supplies, and financial support, leading the United Nations to call for global emergency assistance.

In light of this tragedy, Angel Yeast is actively encouraging all sectors of society to focus on the recovery and rebuilding process, and to work collaboratively to provide ongoing support to those impacted. The company remains vigilant in monitoring the recovery efforts and is prepared to offer further assistance within its capabilities.

As a company with a global presence, Angel Yeast integrates social responsibility into its core values and strategic vision, persistently supporting humanitarian initiatives worldwide. Contributing to the welfare of society is a fundamental aspect of the company’s identity and mission.

Moreover, Angel Yeast is dedicated to advancing health and nutrition globally. The company leads initiatives in alternative protein research to address worldwide protein shortages and promotes healthier, more sustainable living practices to support a sustainable future.