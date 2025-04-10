Bokeo Seafood Inspection Reveals Formalin Use, Crackdown Follows

Authorities discovered the presence of formalin, a hazardous chemical derived from formaldehyde, in frozen seafood during an inspection on 8 April at several markets in Bokeo Province.

Formalin continues to be a serious concern in the Lao food industry, particularly in local markets where food safety inspections remain crucial to protecting consumers.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in coordination with the Food and Drug Inspection team and the Ministry of Health, has been actively assessing food quality and cracking down on the use of harmful substances in various markets, including Vung View, Seedonemee, and nearby areas.

Following the inspections, three types of seafood were found to be contaminated with formalin: 12.7 kilograms of crispy pickled squid, 33 kilograms of beef tripe, and 2 kilograms of pork intestine. The total estimated value of the tainted goods was LAK 4.6 million (approximately USD 214).

Authorities have issued warnings to vendors found violating food safety regulations, underscoring the serious health risks posed by such practices. All confiscated items have been destroyed in accordance with public health regulations.

The use of formalin is especially common in seafood, where some vendors resort to using the chemical to prolong shelf life and enhance the appearance of freshness—despite the danger it poses to human health.

Similar cases have been reported in other provinces, including Champasack and Khammouane. In 2024, authorities detected unsafe levels of formalin in seafood and frozen meats sold at local markets in these regions as well.