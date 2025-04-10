Lao Army Concludes Earthquake Relief Mission in Myanmar

On 8 April, a team from the Lao People’s Army returned to Laos after providing medical supplies and assisting with the treatment of earthquake victims in Myanmar.

Following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28 March, international aid flew to the country to provide relief for the quake victims and help with rescue efforts.

Laos joined in on 31 March with 33 Lao army personnel, including firefighters, soldiers, and additional medical support staff.

Upon arriving at Naypyidaw Airport, they traveled to Mandalay, the area most severely affected by the earthquake, to assist with search and rescue efforts.

While in Mandalay, the team delivered eight pieces of medical equipment and medicines valued at over LAK 29 million (USD 1,333) to the district hospital. They also assisted in treating earthquake victims, working alongside hospital doctors and supporting other recovery efforts across several locations.

Before returning to Vientiane, the Lao People’s Army’s earthquake relief team also donated tables, chairs, tents, field equipment, and other supplies worth LAK 252 million (USD 11,584.19), as well as three tons of rice.

In total, the Lao government has contributed consumer goods, supplies, and cash valued at LAK 4.5 billion (USD 200,000) to support Myanmar’s earthquake relief efforts.

International Aid Effort

The earthquake has had a devastating toll, with over 3,300 lives lost, more than 5,000 people injured, and over 300 still missing. The disaster has impacted more than 17 million people across 57 townships, leaving many without access to food, clean water, shelter, or health care.

Shortly after the quake, several countries sent emergency aid troops. In addition to Laos, other countries in Southeast Asia and from across the world also extended their support to Myanmar in its relief efforts.

An 80-strong team and four search canines from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) departed for Myanmar on 29 March to assist with rescue efforts in the quake-stricken country.

The next day, Thailand also mobilized military personnel and humanitarian supplies to Myanmar. Their team provided search and rescue assistance, emergency medical care, damage assessments, and facilitated the evacuation of Thai nationals. They focused their efforts in the areas most affected by the quake, including Mandalay, Naypyidaw, and Yangon.

Meanwhile, multiple Chinese rescue teams arrived in the disaster-stricken regions on 30 March, collaborating with local responders to search for survivors around the clock.

India and the United States also joined the rescue efforts, each sending their own support. India dispatched a search and rescue team, medical professionals, and a military transport aircraft carrying blankets, hygiene kits, food packets, and other essential supplies. Meanwhile, the United States pledged USD 2 million in aid, which will be provided through Myanmar-based humanitarian assistance organizations.