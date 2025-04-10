32 C
Vientiane
Thursday, April 10, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + EU pauses U.S. tariffs for 90 days

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

 

NYSE_Market_Update_April_10_2025

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 10th

  • The S&P 500 soared nine percent for its third biggest gain in 80 years after President Donald Trump’s tariff tone down spurred a historic rally on Wall Street.  
  • The United States adjusted its tariffs on most countries except China, and this morning, the European Union announced it would pause its countermeasures against the United States for 90 days.
  • Today begins the first of back-to-back inflation reports with forecasters anticipate consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in March from February and 2.6 percent last month from a year ago.

Opening Bell
Breaking Ground celebrates 35 years of building and restoring lives across New York City!

Closing Bell
KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) marks its bicentennial and 200 years of service to clients and communities. 

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

 

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com