NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + EU pauses U.S. tariffs for 90 days

The S&P 500 soared nine percent for its third biggest gain in 80 years after President Donald Trump’s tariff tone down spurred a historic rally on Wall Street.

The United States adjusted its tariffs on most countries except China, and this morning, the European Union announced it would pause its countermeasures against the United States for 90 days.

Today begins the first of back-to-back inflation reports with forecasters anticipate consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in March from February and 2.6 percent last month from a year ago.

