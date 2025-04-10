KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new survey* conducted by Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, reveals a significant public health concern in Malaysia: tooth sensitivity. The survey of 248 Malaysians showed that a staggering 69% experience regular tooth sensitivity, with 61.8% enduring the discomfort rather than seeking dental treatment. Sensodyne, Malaysia’s #1 sensitivity toothpaste brand*, is re-launching its Fresh Mint toothpaste with a new and improved formula that provides long-lasting relief and encourages Malaysians to stop enduring and start living life worry-free from sensitivity – because Why Tahan?



Sensodyne Tackles Widespread Tooth Sensitivity in Malaysia with Fresh Mint Launch and Nationwide “A Happy Mouth is… a Happy Mind” Campaign in conjunction with World Oral Health Day!

The survey, conducted among the 18-40 age-group, showed that younger generations are highly affected by this issue. A total of 38.4% of the respondents were aged 26-40, while 34.6% belonged to the 18–25 age category, indicating a need for an increased awareness and effective solutions for sensitive teeth across all age groups.

This common condition disrupts the everyday habits of most Malaysians, with cold foods (58.5%) being the leading cause of sensitivity, followed by sweets and hot drinks, based on the survey. These findings highlight how tooth sensitivity prevents individuals from fully enjoying everyday pleasures. Alarmingly, only 13.1% actively address sensitivity by brushing their teeth to relieve discomfort, reflecting low awareness of best practices.

In response to this widespread issue, Sensodyne has announced the launch of Sensodyne Fresh Mint. This new toothpaste, specially developed with an improved formula, provides lasting relief and allows Malaysians to live life without the fear of sensitivity. Sensodyne Fresh Mint offers a range of benefits to tackle sensitivity:

24-Hour Protection: With continued use and twice daily brushing, enjoy your favourite foods and drinks throughout the day without irritation.

Lasting freshness: Sensodyne Fresh Mint with improved formulation provides lasting freshness with regular use.

Triple-Action Cleaning Technology: This innovative formula polishes teeth, removes surface stains, and brushes away bacteria for a cleaner, healthier smile.

Sensodyne’s effectiveness is further validated by a Real-World Evidence study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (IJERPH). The Dentine Hypersensitivity Experience Questionnaire (DHEQ) study identified that:

100% of regular Sensodyne users expressed daily satisfaction.

98% reported improvement in their sensitivity symptoms.

“Too many Malaysians endure the discomfort of tooth sensitivity, missing out on simple joys like a refreshing iced coffee or a scoop of ice cream. Instead of addressing the root cause, many wait for the pain to pass. These findings underscore the urgent need for effective solutions and greater awareness around sensitivity. That’s why Sensodyne, in collaboration with the Malaysian Dental Association, is intensifying efforts to raise awareness and promote early intervention – because if left untreated, sensitivity can lead to more serious dental issues,” shared Law Chen, Marketing Director at Haleon Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

Dr Mohd Salman bin Masri, a Periodontist representing Malaysian Dental Association (MDA) echoed this sentiment: “Tooth sensitivity is more than just a minor inconvenience – it can signal deeper oral health issues. Yet, many Malaysians endure it without realising how much it affects their daily lives. According to a real-life study recently published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 93% of respondents said sensitivity takes the joy out of eating and drinking, impacting both physical comfort and emotional well-being. That’s why it’s crucial to address sensitivity early – right when you first feel it. Ignoring it could lead to bigger problems down the line.”

To commemorate World Oral Health Day, Sensodyne is launching a nationwide campaign “A Happy Mouth is…A Happy Mind” to unite Malaysians. As part of this initiative, Sensodyne is collaborating with the Malaysian Dental Association to offer one month of complimentary dental check-ups across more than 500 clinics in Malaysia from 21 April to 21 May 2025.

Sensodyne Fresh Mint is available nationwide at pharmacies, dental clinics, minimarkets, supermarkets, and hypermarkets and provision stores

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.sensodyne.com.my or follow Sensodyne Malaysia’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

