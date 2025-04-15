Bosch partners with X-Motors and CATL to Open the First Bosch Car Service Flagship Store in Indonesia

Innovative Collaboration Model Empowers Chinese Automakers for High-Quality Global Expansion

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, signed a master license agreement for Bosch Car Service in Indonesia with X-Motors, a service provider that enables accelerated globalization for leading automakers. This agreement marks a new stage in the cooperation between X-Motors and Bosch Car Service in the automotive aftermarket and provides strong support for leading automakers expanding into overseas markets. This partnership not only helps drive Indonesia’s automotive industry towards greater specialization, standardization, and intelligence but also enhances the overall quality of the country’s automotive service industry. Additionally, it introduces a new business model for other Chinese companies expanding into Southeast Asia.

Bosch Mobility Aftermarket enjoys a high level of market recognition worldwide due to its one-stop solution, combining “Parts, Diagnostics, and Workshop Services”. With X-Motors securing Bosch Car Service’s exclusive franchise rights in Indonesia, X-Motors will leverage its brand influence, advanced technology, and comprehensive after-sales system to establish a premier automotive aftermarket service network in the Indonesian market.

Strengthening Collaboration for Service Upgrades

Earlier, on 18 February 2025, Indonesia’s first Bosch Car Service flagship store opened in Jakarta, jointly launched by both parties. Spanning 4,000 square meters, this flagship store represents a significant strategic move for Bosch Car Service in Indonesia, offering a comprehensive service solution covering everything from vehicle purchase to after-sales maintenance for the passenger car market. In the future, both parties plan to open 120 Bosch Car Service stores across Indonesia, providing one-stop, integrated aftermarket services for mid-to-high-end vehicles. Through this innovative business model, they aim to empower Chinese automakers with new strategies for overseas expansion and offer broader service capabilities. It also marks a key step in X-Motors’ deepening presence in Indonesia.

At the grand opening ceremony, Mr. Zhu Lin, Managing Partner and CEO of Boyuan Capital, the lead investor in X-Motors’ first funding round, delivered a speech. He stated, “This milestone event holds great significance. As the only market-oriented investment platform within the Bosch Group that seeks external financing, we are honored to collaborate with Bosch Car Service and CATL on this important project.”

The newly opened Bosch Car Service flagship store in Jakarta houses both a workshop and an automobile sales service shop. The facility provides a full range of solutions for passenger vehicles, from sales to maintenance and repair services. The workshop has more than 20 workstations, offering professional services such as car detailing, mechanical repairs, and sheet metal spraying and painting to meet the growing demand for premium automotive after-sales services in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the Jakarta flagship store features a dedicated Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) zone for new energy vehicles, which offers maintenance and repair services for power batteries. This innovative initiative not only supports the development of Indonesia’s new energy vehicle industry but also lays the foundation for X-Motors’ future business expansion.

Mr. Zhu further emphasized, “The opening of this new store not only provides customers with a brand-new service facility but also serves as a key driver for progress in Indonesia’s automotive industry. This launch will lay a solid foundation for deeper collaboration in the future, fostering the positive development of Bosch, X-Motors, and Indonesia’s automotive ecosystem. Boyuan Capital will continue to be a strong supporter, helping drive the automotive industry in Indonesia and globally toward a brighter and more innovative future. We look forward to the future expansion and innovation of Bosch Car Service.”

Embracing Industry Transformation and Expanding Global Markets

In recent years, as the global automotive industry undergoes transformation, the demand for high-quality aftermarket services has been rising in international markets. Boyuan Capital has consistently focused on the development of the global smart mobility industry, actively investing in sectors such as new energy vehicles, intelligent driving, and automotive services. The firm remains optimistic about the globalization of the smart mobility sector and will continue supporting outstanding enterprises like X-Motors to drive technological innovation and business model transformation. It is committed to providing capital and resource support for the internationalization of Chinese automakers.

X-Motors’ successful expansion in the Indonesian market is a strategic example of Boyuan Capital’s role in helping Chinese brands go global. This collaboration with Bosch Car Service will further deepen X-Motors’ presence in Southeast Asia and solidify its position as a leading automotive service brand in the region. At the same time, this partnership offers valuable insights for Chinese automakers looking to establish a comprehensive after-sales service network overseas, pioneering new pathways for the industry’s global development.

Looking ahead, Boyuan Capital will continue leveraging its strengths to support more Chinese enterprises in expanding their global presence and advancing the smart mobility industry to a higher-quality stage of development.